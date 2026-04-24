Little Caesars® Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Tallahassee Florida

First 100 Guests to Win Free Pizza; All-Day Specials Offered During Grand Re-Opening Celebration

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little Caesars, the third-largest pizza chain in the world, is excited to announce the grand re-opening of its second restaurant in Tallahassee located at 2580 N Monroe St. To celebrate the location and its continued commitment to the community, the restaurant will host a special event on Saturday, April 25, 2026, featuring giveaways, prizes, and unbeatable pizza deals.The festivities will kick off with a mid-day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., where the first 100 guests in line will receive a free Hot-N-Readypizza. Throughout the afternoon, attendees can also participate in various activities to win special deals and branded merchandise.The celebration continues into the evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., as the restaurant offers exclusive pizza specials. Highlighting the evening is the limited return of the brand’s world-famous $5 large pepperoni pizza deal.“We are thrilled to welcome our neighbors back to the North Monroe Street location,” said Anthony King, Little Caesars franchisee and owner of Nibble Nation , LLC. “Tallahassee has been an incredible home for us, and this second store allows us to serve the community even better. We invite everyone to come out, enjoy some free pizza, and see how we’ve modernized the store to make the Hot-N-Ready experience faster and more convenient than ever.”The Tallahassee location features the brand’s signature Pizza Portalpickup, a heated, self-service mobile pickup station that allows guests to skip the line and grab their orders in seconds. This technology complements the classic Hot-N-Readymodel, ensuring that quality pizza is always accessible and affordable. Convenient delivery across Tallahassee is available from DoorDash, Uber, and Grubhub.The 2580 N Monroe St. location is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, please visit LittleCaesars.com or follow the brand on social media.About Little CaesarsLittle Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 30 countries and territories.Known for its HOT-N-READYpizza, Crazy Puffs, and famed Crazy Bread, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portalpickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.For more, visit LittleCaesars.com.About Nibble NationWith a passion for hospitality, operational excellence, and community impact, Nibble Nation is known for its commitment to exceptional customer service, team development, and fostering career growth. The organization supports local communities through job creation, inclusive hiring, and educational initiatives.Led by founder and CEO Anthony King, Nibble Nation continues to grow its footprint with a focus on people, performance, and purpose-bringing HOT-N-READYfavorites to neighborhoods one slice at a time.For more, visit NibbleNation.com.

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