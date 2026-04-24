‘Tree of Peace’ Planted in Beijing During Earth Day Week Ceremony marks more than 150 years of Chinese American ties

‘Tree of Peace’ Planted in Beijing During Earth Day Week Ceremony The Beijing People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Heidi Kuhn and her son, Tucker Kuhn, chief executive of Roots of Peace

By planting this pine tree on the soil and soul of China, I hope to build upon centuries of friendship and inspire global citizens to partner by planting peace through agriculture across all borders.” — Heidi Kuhn, Founder of PAX AGRICULTURA

BEIJING, CHINA, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beijing People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries hosted a ceremonial tree planting at the Beijing International Forest of Friendship this week, with participation from Heidi Kuhnand her son, Tucker Kuhn, chief executive of Roots of Peace. The event, held during Earth Day week, brought together members of the diplomatic community and local officials.Kuhn and her son planted a pine tree, a symbol traditionally associated with longevity, as part of the annual ceremony recognizing longstanding international relationships. Organizers noted the occasion also reflects more than 150 years of historical ties between the McNear family of California and communities in China.Kuhn traces her family history to Captain John Augustus McNear, who acquired land in San Rafael, California, in 1868. Historical records indicate that during a period of discrimination against Chinese workers following the Gold Rush and the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad, McNear offered land that became known as China Camp. At its peak, the site supported a community of more than 500 residents and an active shrimp export industry.Kuhn later founded Roots of Peace, an organization focused on agricultural development in regions affected by conflict. The group has supported land restoration and farming initiatives in countries including Afghanistan, Angola, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Croatia, Israel, the West Bank, and Vietnam. According to the organization, these efforts have included the removal of landmines and the planting of millions of fruit trees.“As an American World Food Prize Laureate 2023, I am proud to walk in the footsteps of my fellow Chinese laureate, Yuan Longping, the ‘Father of Hybrid Rice’ who saved the lives of millions” said Kuhn. “Today, I am proud to join with my son, Tucker, as we plant peace through agriculture and inspire global citizens to urgently address food security during these challenging global times.”Only days after receiving the World Food Prize in Des Moines, Iowa, H.E. President Xi Jinping visited San Francisco in November 2023, where he emphasized the role of people to people exchanges in shaping relations between China and the United States. In his remarks, President Jinping stated that the foundation of China U.S. relations is built by the people, strengthened by the people, and shaped by the stories and future created through those connections.In closing, Kuhn reflected on the broader significance of the moment.“By planting this simple pine tree on the soil and soul of China, I hope to build upon centuries of friendship and inspire global citizens to partner by planting peace through agriculture across all borders during this Earth Day Week.”Kuhn has also recently introduced PAX Agricultura, an initiative focused on global agricultural development and food systems.Kuhn’s recognitions include the World Food Prize, the Mother Teresa Award for Social Justice, the Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award, the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award, the Jefferson Award, and the Skoll Award for Social Entrepreneurship. She has also been nominated multiple times for the Nobel Peace Prize.About PAX AgriculturaPAX Agricultura is a global nonprofit initiative dedicated to advancing peace through food security, regenerative agriculture, and community empowerment. Founded by Heidi Kühn, the organization connects local action with global collaboration to build resilient, self-sustaining communities around the world.

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