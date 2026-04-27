Rizwan Jan Selected as Top Transformational Leader of The Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Rizwan Jan at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Rizwan Jan as Top Transformational Leader 2026 for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual awards gala at the end of this year for a night honoring their achievements.With more than two decades of experience in the information technology and cybersecurity industry, Rizwan Jan has certainly proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, he currently serves as Vice President and Chief Information Officer at CNA Corporation, where he oversees enterprise technology strategy, cybersecurity, industrial security and innovation initiatives while driving organizational growth through advanced digital transformation.CNA is an independent nonprofit research and analysis organization dedicated to improving national safety and security. Through its data-driven approach and scientific rigor, CNA supports leaders in addressing complex military and domestic challenges. In his role, Jan ensures that all information technology capabilities align with the organization’s mission, leading the development of modern IT infrastructure, implementing artificial intelligence strategies, and strengthening cybersecurity frameworks to protect critical systems and data.His current and previous roles include Vice President and Chief Information Officer at CNA Corporation, Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer at The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, and leadership roles at Booz Allen Hamilton. Through these positions, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership, operational insight, and a strong commitment to advancing organizational excellence.Jan’s areas of expertise include cybersecurity strategy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and large language model deployment, risk management, governance and compliance, and enterprise technology architecture. Known for translating complex business objectives into actionable technology solutions, he continues to build trust and deliver measurable results across every initiative he leads.Before embarking on his professional career path, Jan earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a focus in Finance from Frostburg State University. He has also obtained several industry-recognized certifications, including Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Certified Third Party Risk Professional, and Payment Card Industry Professional, providing a strong technical and strategic foundation for his leadership.Throughout his illustrious career, he has received numerous awards and international recognition. Rizwan Jan will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, he will receive the Top Transformational Leader award at IAOTP’s annual awards gala, held at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. Additionally, he has received the Global Power Leaders Award (2025) from White Page International, the Business Leadership Excellence Award (2024) from the CXO 2.0 Conference, was named a Global CIO of the Year Nominee (2024) by the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, was a Capital CIO of the Year ORBIE Award Finalist (2019 and 2020) by the Capital CIO Leadership Association, and was an Information Security Executive of the Year North America Award Finalist (2018) by T.E.N. Tech Exec Networks.Alongside his successful career, Jan remains deeply committed to community engagement and industry advancement. He serves on multiple advisory boards, including CapitalCIO, Enterprise Mobility, and The Cyber Security Tribe, and contributes to Forbes as a member of the Forbes Technology Council. He is also an active member of the FBI Citizen Academy, reflecting his dedication to supporting innovation, education, and collaboration across the technology community.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Mr.Jan for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Rizwan is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at the gala."For more information, visit: linkedin.com/in/rizwanjanAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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