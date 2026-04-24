Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

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Rae Pickett

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Attorney General Jay Jones Holds Roundtable to Promote Fair Housing in Virginia

Event facilitated dialogue and highlighted partnerships between government agencies, advocacy organizations, and impacted community members

RICHMOND, Va. - Attorney General Jay Jones held a roundtable to advance fair housing for all in the Commonwealth on April 21, 2026, at the VCU Health Hub in Richmond’s East End. The conversation between community leaders, advocates, and elected officials centered the impact of the inequitable housing system into actionable strategies.

“My office will enforce fair housing laws to the fullest extent, but we know that enforcement alone is not enough. We must take steps to prevent fair housing issues before they arise. That’s why discussions like the one we held today are vital,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “We have a responsibility to listen, to partner, and to work with those who understand these issues and the real-life consequences first-hand. Joining these communities where they’re at and showing up is how we return this office to the people of our Commonwealth.”

The chasms in access to opportunity and equality left behind by the blatantly discriminatory housing practices in America’s history still exist today, despite the passage of the landmark Fair Housing Act in 1968 and the Virginia Fair Housing Law four years later. Dialogue centered on barriers roundtable participants have seen as it relates to fair housing, and opportunities for collective action between attendees. The Office of the Attorney General’s role in enforcement and as a resource for stakeholders was also discussed.

Palmer Heenan, Senior Assistant Attorney General and Section Chief for the Office of Civil Rights, gave remarks on the rights and protections of Virginians in all aspects of the housing process. Attorney General Jay Jones was also joined by:

Senator Lamont Bagby, SD14

Delegate Rae Cousins, HD79

Amoore Speed, New Virginia Majority organizer in Southwood Community

Tom Fitzpatrick, Executive Director Housing Opportunities Made Equal

Latoya Gray-Sparks, Community Outreach Coordinator, Virginia Department of Historic Resources

Christopher Rashad Green, Legal Aid Justice Center organizer in Petersburg

Liz Hayes, Director of the Virginia Fair Housing Office

David Young, Executive Director, Friends Association for Children

Published on: April 24, 2026

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