Revival English Bay Opens in Vancouver’s West End Under New Brand, New Vision, and New Management

The property offers King and Double Queen Suites, each designed with generous seating areas and apartment-style layouts with fully equipped kitchens. Guests may choose accommodations with tranquil courtyard views or scenic neighborhood vistas — an inviting retreat in the heart of the West End. Revival English Bay in Vancouver's popular West End Opens May 1, 2026

Vancouver hotel reimagined as a contemporary West Coast retreat, opening May 1 near English Bay, the Seawall and BC Place— in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.

Each stay at Revival is designed to be inviting and comfortable, crafted so every guest can feel the fabric of the vibrant community around them.” — Revival English Bay

VANCOUVER, CANADA, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revival English Bay , a reimagined boutique hotel located at 1771 Comox Street in Vancouver’s celebrated West End, is proud to announce its official opening on May 1, 2026. managed by Hotel Equities , the property debuts under a bold new brand and vision, reflecting a shared commitment to elevating this West End address into a distinctive destination for today’s discerning traveler.Just in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, Revival English Bay will open its doors to travelers seeking close proximity to the matches at BC Place, as well as the iconic Seawall and many of Vancouver’s most beloved destinations. With matches set to draw global attention to the city, the hotel offers an elevated home base that pairs a coveted location with a more intimate, residential-style hospitality experience.Revival English Bay offers 66 thoughtfully appointed guest accommodations across the first and second floors of a mixed-use building, with 300 to 400 residential units above, creating an authentic neighborhood setting that is increasingly rare in urban hospitality. Guests enjoy a fully private arrival experience, with a dedicated entrance and separate elevator bay independent from the residential community. The property offers King and Double Queen Suites, each designed with generous seating areas and apartment-style layouts with fully equipped kitchens. Interconnecting rooms are available for families and groups, select suites open to private terraces, and most feature walk-in showers. Guests may choose accommodations with tranquil courtyard views or scenic neighborhood vistas — an inviting retreat in the heart of the West End.Designed for the way people travel today, Revival English Bay blends the comfort, independence, and flexibility of home with the ease and confidence of a professionally managed stay. A state-of-the-art fitness centre, seamless digital check-in, and a residential-style suite experience position the property at the intersection of boutique hotel and extended-stay living. The result is a guest experience defined by coastal calm, with city energy.Location is among Revival English Bay’s most compelling assets. Set in the Denman Street area of the West End — widely regarded as one of Vancouver’s most desirable and walkable neighborhoods — the hotel is surrounded within a two-block radius by an exceptional collection of restaurants, cafés, and shops, with a small mall attached to the property. English Bay Beach is just minutes away on foot, and the iconic 22-kilometre Seawall is accessible within a ten-minute walk. Stanley Park, the Inukshuk statue, Robson Street, Granville Island via the Aquabus, and Sunset Beach are all close at hand, making Revival English Bay an ideal base for couples, young professionals, leisure travelers, and international visitors eager to experience Vancouver as locals do.With FIFA World Cup 2026™ bringing matches to Vancouver at BC Place from June 13 through July 7 — including two of Canada’s pivotal Group Stage fixtures — Revival English Bay is especially well positioned for the season ahead. Located just a ten-minute drive from BC Place, the property offers football fans a compelling alternative to traditional downtown accommodations, with boutique scale, neighborhood immersion, and the comfort of residential-style suites.“We’re thrilled to relaunch The Revival in Vancouver, bringing a refreshed, locally inspired experience to market while driving strong performance,” said Martin Stitt, Senior Vice President of Operations Hotel Equities.“We're excited to bring much-needed supply of hotel rooms to a coveted location in Vancouver. Each stay at Revival is designed to be inviting and comfortable, crafted so every guest can feel the fabric of the vibrant community around them,” added ownership.Revival English Bay, a smoke-free hotel, is now accepting reservations for arrivals beginning May 1, 2026, with rates starting from $375 CAD per night. The property is located at 1771 Comox Street, Vancouver, BC V6G 1P6. Paid parking is available adjacent to the property. For reservations and information, visit revivalvancouver.com or call +1 (877) 841-3898.About Revival English Bay:Revival English Bay is a 66-room boutique hotel located at 1771 Comox Street in Vancouver’s West End, managed by Hotel Equities and developed by the Siddoo family. Offering variations of King and Queen Suites with apartment-style layouts, fully equipped kitchens, digital check-in, a fitness centre, and a private entrance and elevator, the property delivers a modern residential-style hospitality experience in one of Vancouver’s most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods. Steps from English Bay, the Seawall, and Stanley Park, Revival English Bay is designed for couples, leisure travelers, young professionals, and international visitors who want to experience Vancouver like a local.About Hotel Equities:Hotel Equities (HE) is a best-in-class hospitality operator and developer with a portfolio of open and operating hotels, resorts, and outdoor hospitality destinations throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. With a diverse portfolio of premium-branded and independent properties, Hotel Equities delivers proven results and drives long-term value for its stakeholders through a comprehensive suite of services, a people-first and performance-driven culture, and a commitment to excellence rooted in servant leadership. To learn more, visit www.hotelequities.com , @Hotel-Equities.

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