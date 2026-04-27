Combs Waterkotte Secures Dismissal of Federal Charges on Day of Trial in Eastern District of Missouri

Criminal Defense Attorney In Missouri Combs Waterkotte Criminal Defense Lawyers CW Criminal Defense Lawyers in Missouri

Combs Waterkotte secured the dismissal of federal charges against its client in a criminal case pending in the United States District Court.

Prosecutors also alleged the victim was told his money had been converted into “black money” through identity theft and that he needed to provide cards or prepaid debit cards to couriers” — Christopher Combs

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Case Number: 4:25-cr-00088

Combs Waterkotte, a criminal defense law firm in Missouri, secured the dismissal of all federal charges against its client in a criminal case pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. The dismissal was entered on the day the case was set for trial.

The government had alleged that two Wisconsin men acted as couriers in an impostor scam targeting a Missouri resident. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, the indictment charged one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of wire fraud. Federal prosecutors alleged the broader scheme involved people posing as representatives of financial institutions, law enforcement organizations, and government agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service, the Department of Treasury, and the Federal Trade Commission.

The government further alleged that one alleged victim was told his identity had been stolen and that he would be deported if he did not comply. Prosecutors also alleged the victim was told his money had been converted into “black money” through identity theft and that he needed to provide cards or prepaid debit cards to couriers so the funds could be transferred into an “uncontaminated” government account. The case allegations included an alleged attempt to collect $144,000 from the victim during a meeting in a Target parking lot in Missouri.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that both the conspiracy charge and the wire fraud charges were punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, meaning the client faced substantial federal prison exposure if convicted.

From the outset, Combs Waterkotte prepared the case for trial and stood ready to challenge the government’s allegations before a jury. The client's a co-defendant indicated an intention to pleade guilty, but Combs Waterkotte continued to focus on its own client’s defense and on holding the prosecution to its burden in federal court.

On the day trial was scheduled to begin, the United States moved to dismiss all charges against the firm’s client, bringing the prosecution to an end without a conviction.

This result reflects the value of a proactive, trial-ready defense in high-stakes federal cases. When a client’s liberty, future, and reputation are on the line, disciplined preparation and a willingness to try the case can change the outcome.

About Combs Waterkotte

Combs Waterkotte is a nationally recognized federal criminal defense law firm representing clients across the United States in high-stakes federal cases. The firm provides strategic, trial-focused representation for individuals facing trafficking, sex crimes, violent offenses, white-collar allegations, and other serious charges in federal court. Combs Waterkotte is committed to standing between its clients and the full power of the federal government, delivering disciplined advocacy at every stage of the case.

Criminal Defense Lawyers Serving All of Missouri & Illinois - Combs Waterkotte

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