Foie Gras Ban Proposal Set for Portland City Council Agenda Wednesday

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Portland council to review foie gras sales ban proposal amid renewed push and public support.

Many in this community care deeply about ending force-feeding and want to see it addressed.” — Sam Schillinger, Oregon Campaign Director, Pro-Animal Oregon

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro-Animal Oregon announced that a proposal to end the sale of force-fed poultry products is set to appear on the Portland City Council agenda next Wednesday. The proposal, Document 2026-149, would add Chapter 17.110 to Portland City Code and prohibit the sale or provision of products derived from force-fed birds within city limits.The measure was introduced by council members Mitch Green and Jamie Dunphy. It previously did not advance out of the Arts and Economy Committee during a January 27 meeting.Pro-Animal Oregon says the agenda placement is a renewed opportunity for the full Council to consider the policy.Under the proposal, the prohibition would apply to restaurants, retailers, and other food businesses operating in Portland. City materials state that enforcement would begin after a transition period, starting with a written warning and escalating to civil penalties for continued violations.Pro-Animal Oregon also said it has photos and video captured February 18, 2026, inside a major U.S. foie gras production facility. The organization said those materials are licensed and available to journalists upon request. A study from Colorado State University’s Animal-Human Policy Center also found that a majority of Portlanders support ending force-feeding and prohibiting the sale of foie gras produced through force-feeding."Hundreds of Portlanders submitted testimony and spoke at the last meeting. According to the City Council office, the volume of testimony was among the highest they’ve seen. Many in this community care deeply about ending force-feeding and want to see it addressed."— Sam Schillinger, Oregon Campaign Director, Pro-Animal Oregon“During January’s Arts and Economy meeting there was speculation about what happens inside these foie gras farms. In mid-February, we legally obtained footage from inside one of the largest producers. Now, the council can see exactly what they’re voting on.”— Anvar Ruziev, Press and Public Relations Lead, Pro-Animal OregonBackground information is available in the [City Council meeting agenda] About Pro-Animal Oregon:Pro-Animal Oregon is a statewide advocacy organization working to advance policies that protect animals, promote public health, and support sustainable food systems. The organization is currently working with Portland City Council to phase out force-fed foie gras sales in Portland and advance humane and responsible animal practices across Oregon.Photos/Videos available upon request - Credit Pro-Animal OregonFor interviews, contact:Public Relations: Anvar Ruziev – anvar@proanimal.org | 720-550-3146

Foie Gras Farm Force-Feeding - February 18, 2026

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