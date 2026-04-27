Over a Century of Mother's Day Flowers: Why FlowerShopping.com Still Hand-Delivers Every Arrangement

As Mother's Day approaches, the family-owned florist marks more than 110 years of fresh, hand-arranged flower delivery nationwide

Mother's Day is the occasion where the gap between a hand-delivered arrangement and a shipped box is most apparent.” — Alan Sanchez

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlowerShopping.com , a family-owned online florist operating since 1910, will fulfill all Mother's Day flower delivery orders through its standard hand-arrangement and hand-delivery model, consistent with the company's practice across its entire history of operation.The company fulfills every order through a network of professional local florists who hand-arrange each arrangement and hand-deliver it fresh to the address provided. Arrangements are never packaged in boxes or routed through shipping carriers, and no assembly is required upon receipt. That model has remained consistent across more than a century of operation and through significant changes in how consumers order flowers online The decision to maintain hand delivery reflects a deliberate stance on fulfillment. A hand-delivered arrangement arrives fully assembled, at peak freshness, and as close to the product shown online as regional flower availability allows. The experience for the recipient is materially different from opening a shipping box.Mother's Day places particular operational demands on any flower delivery service. FlowerShopping.com processes a significantly higher volume of orders during this period than at any other point in the year. The company absorbs that volume within the same hand-arrangement and hand-delivery framework applied to every other order, year-round."Mother's Day is the occasion where the gap between a hand-delivered arrangement and a shipped box is most apparent," said Alan Sanchez, President of FlowerShopping.com. "Families have been trusting us with this occasion for generations, and the expectation every year is that the flowers arrive the way flowers should arrive."FlowerShopping.com's full catalog, which spans fresh flower arrangements, plants, gourmet gift baskets, and personalized add-ons, is available for same-day delivery on qualifying orders placed before the daily cutoff time. Orders can be placed online 24 hours a day.About FlowerShopping.comFlowerShopping.com is a family-owned, full-service online florist specializing in nationwide flower delivery since 1910. Operated by Bloom Choice, Inc., the company provides hand-arranged, hand-delivered fresh flowers, plants, and gifts for every occasion across the United States and Canada. All orders are backed by a satisfaction guarantee and available for same-day delivery on qualifying orders.

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