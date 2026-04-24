Peter H. Shaddock of Shaddock Homes Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence in Luxury Homebuilding

From Left to right Mark Shaddock, Beth Shaddock, Peter H. Shaddock, Peter Shaddock Jr., and Todd Shaddock

. “Our commitment to excellence continues as we look ahead to the future of homebuilding.”” — Peter H. Shaddock

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter H. Shaddock and Shaddock Homes proudly marks its 60th anniversary, celebrating six decades of dedication, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence in homebuilding. This milestone stands as a testament to the company’s legacy of craftsmanship, integrity, and forward-thinking design since 1966.The Shaddock family commemorated the occasion with a special anniversary event at The Adolphus Hotel in Dallas, where industry partners, colleagues, and friends gathered for an evening of shared history, meaningful stories, and heartfelt appreciation. The celebration honored not only the company’s journey, but also the enduring relationships built along the way particularly the support shown for Peter H. Shaddock throughout his career.For more than 60 years, the Shaddock family name has been synonymous with quality and trust, crafting a luxury lifestyle for families across North Texas. Beyond delivering stunning architectural designs, the company has consistently exceeded expectations by building homes that are both beautiful and functional. With a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and environmental responsibility, Shaddock Homes integrates sustainable solutions that provide modern comfort while standing the test of time.Under the leadership of Peter H. Shaddock, Peter Shaddock Jr., Beth Shaddock, and Todd Shaddock, the company continues to grow and thrive across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Shaddock Homes has established communities in Allen, Argyle, Carrollton, Celina, Dallas, Fate, Forney, Fort Worth, Frisco, Lewisville, McKinney, Parker, Plano, Prosper, Rockwall, St. Paul, and Wylie. Expanding beyond North Texas, the company has also entered the Austin market, with a community in Leander and additional developments planned in the coming years.As a family-owned and operated builder, Shaddock Homes distinguishes itself through a personalized approach to every project. This foundation drives a deep commitment to craftsmanship, attention to detail, and customer satisfaction. Each home reflects a seamless blend of luxury and livability, designed to meet the needs of modern families while maintaining timeless appeal.“As we celebrate 60 years, we remain deeply grateful for the relationships that have shaped our journey,” said Peter H. Shaddock. “Our commitment to excellence continues as we look ahead to the future of homebuilding.”As Shaddock Homes celebrates this milestone anniversary, it remains focused on building more than just homes it continues to create lasting relationships and vibrant communities, honoring its legacy while shaping the future of luxury living.Media Contact:Danna WolfDirector of MarketingDannawolf@shaddockhomes.com972-526-7700

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