Horeca Store Strengthens U.S. Presence as a One-Stop Restaurant Equipment Supplier for U.S. Foodservice Operators

The image shows the exterior of a commercial restaurant equipment storefront branded as The Horeca Store Modern HorecaStore showroom showcasing high-quality stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment, including gas ranges and ovens, designed for professional foodservice operations. Three-door stainless steel commercial reach-in refrigerator displayed in HorecaStore showroom for high-capacity food storage.

Horeca Store expands in the U.S. with commercial kitchen equipment, restaurant equipment, rentals and warranty solutions for foodservice operators.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horeca Store, a rapidly growing online marketplace for professional restaurant equipment and hospitality supplies, is doubling down on its mission to become the most trusted restaurant equipment supply source for foodservice operators across the United States. Building on strong early momentum in the U.S. market, the company is rolling out an expanded suite of products, services, and digital tools specifically engineered to solve the most common procurement challenges facing American restaurants, hotels, ghost kitchens, and catering operations today.

From commercial cooking equipment and refrigeration to certified used commercial kitchen equipment and flexible rentals, Horeca Store continues to set the standard for restaurant equipment supply online — backed by industry-leading warranty coverage and AI-driven location tools for U.S. operators.

“We are not simply selling equipment — we are removing every obstacle that stands between a foodservice operator and a fully functional, profitable kitchen. That means the right products, the right prices, the right warranties, and the right guidance. All in one place.”

— Noman Peera, CEO, Horeca Store

An Unrivaled Catalogue of Commercial Restaurant Equipment

At the heart of Horeca Store’s offering is one of the most comprehensive catalogues of commercial restaurant equipment available online in the United States. The platform serves as a full-service commercial kitchen store, stocking thousands of SKUs across every major category that a professional kitchen requires. Operators can browse and purchase from one of the industry’s most extensive selections of commercial cooking equipment, including heavy-duty gas ranges, commercial convection ovens, deck ovens, combi ovens, commercial fryers, griddles, charbroilers, salamanders, and induction cooking systems sourced from globally recognized manufacturers.

Beyond cooking, the catalogue spans reach-in and walk-in refrigeration, undercounter refrigerators, prep tables with refrigerated bases, ice machines, blast chillers, commercial dishwashers, food preparation equipment, portion scales, mixers, slicers, food processors, stainless steel worktables, shelving, and a full range of beverage equipment. All products carry applicable NSF, ETL, or UL certifications, ensuring full compliance with U.S. health code requirements and commercial kitchen regulations. As a leading restaurant equipment supplier, Horeca Store ensures every listing includes complete technical specifications, energy ratings, and dimensional data to support accurate procurement decisions.

Extended Warranty Program: Up to 7 Years of Full Coverage

One of Horeca Store’s most distinctive offerings is its Exclusive Extended Warranty Program — a protection plan built specifically for the demands of commercial kitchen environments and available solely to Horeca Store customers. The programme addresses a critical pain point in the foodservice industry: the high cost and operational disruption caused by equipment failures in high-volume kitchen settings.

Key features of the Extended Warranty Program include:

• Up to 7 years of comprehensive protection on covered equipment

• $0 deductibles and zero service call fees — no hidden costs

• Unlimited repair claims with no cap on covered incidents

• 100% parts and labor coverage from day one

• Food spoilage protection covering inventory loss resulting from equipment failure

• Power surge protection included from the date of purchase

• No Lemon Guarantee — full equipment replacement after repeated failures

• Transferable coverage that adds resale value to purchased equipment

Customers can enroll in three plan tiers — 3-Year Essential Protection, 5-Year Complete Protection (the most popular option), and 7-Year Maximum Protection — each delivering the same zero-deductible, unlimited-claim coverage framework. The programme is backed by a partnership with a leading commercial warranty provider, ensuring professional-grade service for kitchens operating long hours under sustained high demand.

Restaurant Site Finder: AI-Powered Location Intelligence for Foodservice Entrepreneurs

Beyond equipment procurement, Horeca Store continues to invest in tools that support the broader success of its customers. The Restaurant Site Finder — an AI-powered location intelligence platform available at restaurantsitefinder.com — helps foodservice entrepreneurs and expanding operators make smarter site selection decisions by analyzing local competition density, cuisine demand patterns, population demographics, and untapped market opportunities in any given area.

Why U.S. Foodservice Operators Choose Horeca Store

In a market crowded with restaurants equipment suppliers competing primarily on price, Horeca Store differentiates on the full value of the customer relationship. The platform combines the product depth of a major commercial kitchen equipment supplier with the responsiveness and expertise of a specialist advisory partner. Key reasons operators across the country are choosing Horeca Store as their preferred restaurant supply online destination include:

• Thousands of in-stock SKUs spanning new and certified used commercial kitchen equipment

• Competitive pricing with transparent product specifications and no hidden fees

• Nationwide shipping with white-glove delivery options for heavy equipment

• U.S. based customer support team available six days a week

• NSF, ETL, and UL certified products compliant with U.S. health and safety codes

• Exclusive Extended Warranty Program with up to 7 years of zero-deductible coverage

• Flexible equipment rental options for businesses that prefer operational over capital expenditure

• AI-powered Restaurant Site Finder to support smarter business growth decisions

To explore the full range of commercial restaurant equipment, used restaurant equipment, rental services, and extended warranty plans, visit www.thehorecastore.com.

Certified Used Commercial Kitchen Equipment: Quality at Lower Price

Horeca Store’s dedicated used restaurant equipment category continues to draw significant interest from operators looking to maximize their equipment budget without compromising on kitchen performance. Every item listed under this category — spanning used commercial kitchen equipment such as reach-in refrigerators, commercial freezers, undercounter units, gas ranges, fryers, griddles, charbroilers, and prep equipment — undergoes a rigorous multi-point inspection, deep cleaning, and functional certification process before being made available for purchase.

This approach to second hand restaurant equipment ensures that buyers receive units that perform to commercial standards from day one, with full transparency on condition grading and operational history. For startup restaurateurs, expanding chains managing multiple fit-outs, or operators replacing a single failed unit mid-season, Horeca Store’s second hand restaurant supply category provides a cost-effective, trustworthy alternative to purchasing new. Explore the full selection at https://www.thehorecastore.com/used-restaurant-equipment.

About Horeca Store

Horeca Store is an online marketplace specializing in commercial kitchen equipment and restaurant supplies for the hospitality industry.

horeca store showroom video

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