INITIA Real Estate and The Closet by A Beautiful Me Partner to Create Unforgettable 'Prom Experience' for Local Students

Five Port Huron High School students honored with a full prom transformation celebrating confidence, beauty, and self-worth.

PORT HURON, MI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful new partnership between INITIA Real Estate and The Closet by A Beautiful Me is bringing confidence, celebration, and unforgettable memories to five deserving young women through a one-of-a-kind event: the Prom Experience.In collaboration with Port Huron High School, five students were thoughtfully nominated to receive a full prom transformation - designed to help them feel confident, celebrated, and seen during this milestone moment.The five female participants will receive:-Shopping for any dress of their choice from The Closet by A Beautiful Me-Professional hair and nail services-A professional photography and videography experience-A luxury limousine ride from downtown Port Huron to the Blue Water Bridge on Wednesday, May 6 for photos, followed by arrival at The Bank Ballroom for their prom celebration-The evening will begin at INITIA Real Estate’s downtown Port Huron office, where the students and their chosen guests will gather before embarking on a memorable night of elegance and joy.-“When youth bloom, communities flourish,” said Jodi Brabson, INITIA Real Estate. “INITIA Real Estate is proud to sponsor the collaborative event with A Beautiful Me, an organization devoted to helping young women recognize their worth, nurture confidence, and step into leadership.“At INITIA, we know that empowerment starts early. The values of self-belief, growth, and connection mirror the ones we build within our own team. By investing in these programs, we’re supporting the next generation of leaders who will shape stronger, more connected communities for everyone.“We’re truly honored to stand beside young women at this pivotal stage in their journey, encouraging them to grow boldly, lead confidently, and know their potential is limitless.”The Prom Experience reflects the shared mission of both organizations: to uplift young women and create opportunities that build lasting confidence. For many of these students, prom is more than a dance - it’s a defining moment of belonging, self-expression, and celebration.“This partnership is about more than dresses or a single evening,” said Karen Palka, Founder & Executive Director. “It’s about reminding these young women that they are worthy of joy, investment, and celebration. We are incredibly grateful to INITIA Real Estate for helping make this experience so meaningful.”Through thoughtful collaboration and community support, the Prom Experience is setting a beautiful example of what happens when organizations come together to invest in the next generation.A Beautiful Me is a 501c3 charitable organization that develops and trains girls in 3rd-12th grades through confidence-building workshops and programs. Over 13,000 girls have been reached since 2008. The goal is to empower more girls with positive self-esteem and confidence for the benefit of their overall well-being and positively affect the world around them. For more information email Karen@ABeautifulMe.com or call 810-662-3248.INITIA Real Estate was founded with a bigger goal: to create fair, motivating opportunities that truly change the game for agents. When we launched in 2016, our mission was to strip away hidden costs and confusing structures and replace them with clarity, support, and community. Built on our Founder’s vision, INITIA empowers agents with the freedom to keep more of what they earn, invest in their own brands, and access meaningful training, tools, and guidance for long-term success, all within a collaborative, values-driven environment. For more information, initia.ca or email jodi.b@initiarealestate.com or call 810-662-2881.

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