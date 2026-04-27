Triple Crown Products Named Official Licensed Provider of America 250 Logo

Company enables organizations nationwide to pair their brand with the official America 250 mark on custom apparel and promotional products

MUKWONAGO, WI, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple Crown Products, a Wisconsin-based leader in custom apparel and branded merchandise, has been named an official licensed provider of the America 250 logo, allowing businesses across the country to incorporate the official 250th anniversary mark into their branded apparel and promotional items.

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026, the America 250 initiative represents a historic milestone celebrating the people, progress, and perseverance that have shaped the nation. Through this licensing partnership, Triple Crown Products is helping companies of all sizes take part in that celebration—bringing their own brand alongside a symbol of American legacy.

“For 40 years, we’ve been focused on helping companies represent who they are through the logos they wear,” said Luke Quernemoen, at Triple Crown Products. “This is an opportunity for our customers to connect their brand to something bigger—to be part of a once-in-a-generation moment in our country’s history.”

Triple Crown Products will offer the America 250 logo across a wide range of custom apparel, including headwear, workwear, t-shirts, outerwear, and promotional products. Each item is produced with the company’s signature attention to detail, including in-house digitizing, sew-out approvals, and precise color matching to ensure every logo is executed to the highest standard.

In addition to celebrating the nation’s milestone, the program also supports an important cause. A portion of proceeds from products featuring the America 250 logo will go toward supporting Disabled American Veterans (DAV), helping provide critical services and support to those who have served.

“Our customers take pride in the work they do every day,” Quernemoen added. “Being able to combine that pride with a symbol like America 250—and give back in the process—makes this especially meaningful.”

The America 250 logo is now available for customization through Triple Crown Products.

America 250 Custom Branded Gear — Your Logo + The Official Mark | Triple Crown Products

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