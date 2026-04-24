Carroll County Fifth Grader Wins Maryland Arbor Day Poster Contest – And 15 Trees for Piney Ridge Elementary School

April 24, 2026



Levi Rentch of Piney Elementary School in Carroll County won first place in the 2026 Maryland Fifth Grade Arbor Day Poster Contest, sponsored by the Maryland Forest Service.

Levi Rentch of Piney Elementary School in Carroll County won first place in the 2026 Maryland Fifth Grade Arbor Day Poster Contest, sponsored by the Maryland Forest Service.

The annual event challenges fifth graders across the state to use their creativity, crafting artful posters capturing a terrific tree-related theme. The 2026 theme was “Trees are Terrific … And Color Our World!”

Rentch illustrated a colorful scene featuring an owl, fox, cardinal, squirrel, butterflies, a hedgehog and a beetle, all hanging out at their favorite spot – under a big tree.

Rentch and runners up will receive a Smokey Bear gift package, as well as a tree planting at their school – 15 trees for first, 10 for second and five for third.

Each year the theme starts with “Trees are Terrific,” reflecting the importance of forests and trees to Maryland’s ecosystem. The second part changes year-to-year – recently, themes have included “…And Forests are Too,” and “… In All Shapes and Sizes.”

“We give them a theme, and magic happens,” Maryland Forest Service Director Anne Hairston-Strang said.

In addition to Hairston-Strang, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz and Comptroller Brooke Lierman helped select this year’s winners. Lierman thanked DNR staff for sharing their passion for natural resources and forestry with children.

Caption: Standing with the three winning posters are: Maryland State Forester Anne Hairston-Strang (left), Maryland DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz (holding son River), and state Comptroller Brooke Lierman. Photo by Corey Jennings, Maryland Office of the Comptroller.

“Events like this demonstrate to young Marylanders that we value their contributions, and they in turn learn the importance of our natural resources, like trees,” Lierman said. “I appreciate the work of our forestry staff and all team members at the Department of Natural Resources for their efforts to create beautiful, natural spaces for all Marylanders, and for their outreach to people of all ages.”

Whether you prefer the verdant greens of spring or the toasty reds and orange hues of fall, Maryland’s forests paint the landscape, delivering vivid colors.

“Each year, I’m always impressed with the creativity and artistic skills of our Maryland 5th graders thanks to this event. You can tell that they learn about the ecological value of trees through the process of creating their art,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz, who also thanked Comptroller Lierman for her continued support of the poster contest. “Comptroller Lierman really has been a champion for forests and for all of our natural resources and the environment. We are deeply appreciative of her.”

Each year, the Maryland Forest Service, in partnership with the Maryland Forest Conservancy District Boards, invites Maryland’s fifth graders to submit a poster following a yearly theme. Posters are first judged on a county level and the winner from each county is forwarded to the Maryland Urban and Community Forestry Committee to be included in the annual contest.

Arbor Day Poster Contest Judging. Photo by Freddy Bascom.

Judging took place April 22 at DNR headquarters in Annapolis, with Lierman as a guest.

Yohan Kagheni of Rockland Woods Elementary School in Washington County won second. Leighton Chlebowski of Liberty Elementary School in Frederick County won third.