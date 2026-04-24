Skills Shift AI Named in Everest Group's Innovation Watch: Work Intelligence and Workforce Redesign 2026 Report

New York-based equity-focused workforce intelligence platform recognized among 13 global providers shaping the future of work in the age of AI.

AI isn't reshaping work equally. Skills Shift AI exists to help organizations access worker-centered intelligence that supports the people most exposed to disruption.” — Debra Means-West

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skills Shift AI, a workforce intelligence platform designed to help employers, workforce development agencies, and training providers understand how AI is reshaping work at the task level, today announced it has been recognized in the Everest Group Innovation Watch: Work Intelligence and Workforce Redesign 2026 report, published in April 2026 by Everest Group, a leading global research and advisory firm.

The report assesses 13 leading work intelligence platforms from around the world, evaluating providers across four dimensions: market adoption, platform maturity, partnerships, and ecosystem investments. Skills Shift AI is positioned among global platforms spanning the U.S., UK, Europe, and Australia.

Work intelligence is an emerging and fast-growing capability that enables organizations to understand, analyze, and redesign work at the granular task level, linking roles, tasks, skills, and technology to assess where AI will create change and what it means for the workforce.

Built for Workforce Practitioners, Centered on Worker Impact

Founded in 2025, Skills Shift AI was built with a deliberate focus: the impact of AI on workers. The platform provides transparent, explainable insights into how AI is changing tasks and skills by role, enabling workforce development organizations, government workforce agencies, mission-driven employers, and policy leaders to make better decisions about training, reskilling, career pathways, and workforce transition planning.

“AI isn't reshaping work equally. Skills Shift AI exists to help organizations access worker-centered intelligence that supports the people most exposed to disruption.” Debra Means-West, Founder and Principal, Skills Shift AI

Skills Shift AI is part of a growing suite of workforce intelligence tools that includes Skills Matchr, a companion platform connecting skills to opportunity.

About Skills Shift AI

Skills Shift AI is a workforce intelligence platform headquartered in New York, NY, founded in 2025 by workforce strategist Debra Means-West and an emerging interdisciplinary team, including early team member Wagaye Johannes, focused on helping workforce systems understand how AI is reshaping work at the task level. The platform is designed for employers, training providers, and workforce development organizations, providing task-level intelligence that keeps the human impact on workers at the center of every strategic decision.

Learn more at skillsshiftai.com or contact Debra Means-West, debramw@skillsshiftai.com.

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