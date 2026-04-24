Uplifting New Children's Book Encourages Dreams, Confidence, and Courage

Author Tami Maines Invites Readers to Experience Magic and Inspiration in “Emma and Sailor in the City”

NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tami Maines, a dressage rider, philanthropist, and breast cancer survivor, has proudly launched her debut children’s book, “Emma and Sailor in the City.” With this heartwarming and empowering story, Maines invites young readers, ages 3–10, to explore the magic of believing in themselves while inspiring others to do the same.At the heart of “Emma and Sailor in the City” is a powerful message for children everywhere: “We are meant to shine.” The story follows Emma, a curious and adventurous young girl, and her loveable companion Sailor as they take a dazzling trip through the city. Through their adventure, Emma and Sailor inspire readers to try new things, dream big, and uplift one another, making it a perfect book for encouraging confidence and positivity.“This book is all about believing in yourself and helping others believe in themselves too,” Maines shares. Her storytelling, coupled with a touch of magic and a sense of adventure, encourages children to overcome fear and chase their dreams with courage.Tami Maines' personal story serves as the foundation of her inspiring work. Having overcome her own challenges, including battling breast cancer, Maines knows firsthand the power of resilience and hope. Her dedication to therapeutic riding and work with the Kids Cancer Center has shaped her focus on uplifting children and their families. Through “Emma and Sailor in the City,” Maines channels her experiences into a meaningful message that fosters joy, comfort, and empowerment for kids and their families.“Emma and Sailor in the City” (ISBN: 978-1-962987-32-5) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $24.00, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.For more updates and behind-the-scenes insights, visit Emma and Sailor’s official website or check out the author’s YouTube channel From the Back Cover:Emma and Sailor in the City is Tami's first book. It is a story of Emma and her faithful Cavalier King Charles, Sailor on their magical journey through the greatest city in the world - New York!Tami has incorporated her work with children and animals as well as her own experiences to write a book that she hopes will encourage all children to build self confidence, celebrate their achievements and chase their dreams.Tami believes in the power of prayer that inspires her work and creativity to bring joy to others and add a little sparkle to their lives.She was born in Southampton, NY, raised Upstate and currently resides in the Hamptons and Grand Cayman.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

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