Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP Names New Partners in Houston, TX

Margret Lecocke and Walt Cubberly, newly named partners at Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP in Houston, Texas

Houston trial firm Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP announces the promotion of attorneys Margret Lecocke and Walt Cubberly to the firm's partnership.

We remain dedicated to representing individuals in personal injury and mass tort litigation, and we look forward to continuing this work as partners with the firm.” — Margret Lecocke and Walt Cubberly

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP , a Houston-based trial law firm, announces the appointment of Margret Lecocke and Walt Cubberly as partners. This leadership expansion strengthens the firm’s capabilities in mass torts, personal injury, and commercial litigation. Both attorneys represent plaintiffs in complex civil matters in state and federal courts.Margret Lecocke has been a member of Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP since 2001. With over 20 years of experience, she handles litigation involving mass torts, personal injury, and labor law. A graduate of the University of Houston Law Center, Lecocke is licensed to practice in both Texas and Pennsylvania. Her move to partner follows two decades of representing individuals in high-stakes civil dockets and work accident cases.Walt Cubberly focuses his practice on personal injury and commercial litigation. He graduated tenth in his class from the University of Houston Law Center and previously clerked for the Texas Supreme Court. Cubberly currently serves in court-appointed leadership roles for multidistrict rideshare sexual assault litigation in California. As a partner, he continues to represent individuals in litigation involving rideshare safety and corporate liability.The addition of Lecocke and Cubberly to the partnership occurs as Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP manages significant litigation across the United States. The firm represents plaintiffs in industrial accidents, automotive collisions, and complex tort matters. The new partners assume increased responsibility in overseeing legal operations and leading jury trials in their respective practice areas.“We remain dedicated to representing individuals in personal injury and mass tort litigation, and we look forward to continuing this work as partners with the firm,” stated Lecocke and Cubberly in a joint statement regarding the transition.The firm continues to represent individuals in claims involving industrial explosions and corporate liability. By adding Lecocke and Cubberly to the partnership, Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP reinforces its commitment to trial litigation and plaintiff representation in civil legal matters.About Williams Hart & Boundas, LLPWilliams Hart & Boundas, LLP is a Houston-based powerhouse trial firm serving clients across Texas and nationwide, led by founding legend John Eddie Williams, Jr. and name partners Jim Hart and John Boundas – an elite team of trial lawyers who have recovered over $24 billion for the injured. Known as the go-to lawyers for 18-wheeler wrecks, the firm also dominates cases involving oil field explosions, crane collapses, and maritime Jones Act claims. This courtroom mastery is rooted in a long history of representing union members and construction trades, maintaining a fierce advocacy for the labor community. Their record-shattering results include a $117 million wrongful death verdict against a chemical plant, a $76 million win against a drug manufacturer, and a $15 million trucking verdict. This reputation is backed by a leadership team that holds Board Certifications in Personal Injury Trial Law and Labor and Employment Law, alongside AV Preeminent ratings and Texas Super Lawyers recognition. By offering free consultations and working on a contingency fee basis, they provide access to top-tier representation at no upfront cost. When stakes are life-altering, don’t settle for a settlement mill – choose the trial lawyers who set the standard in personal injury and mass torts.

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