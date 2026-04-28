Jumpstart Celebrates 20 Years of Read for the Record

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jumpstart Celebrates 20 Years of Read for the RecordCampaign has connected 32 million participants with young children, building early literacyJumpstart, the leading nonprofit focused on preparing young children for kindergarten success by recruiting and training caring adults to teach foundational literacy skills today announced the results of its 20th annual Read for the Record campaign — and celebrated two decades of sparking interest in reading that shapes young children’s futures.Over the last 20 years, the Jumpstart team, volunteers, schools and partners have:• Engaged over 32 million participants globally• Featured 20 different children’s books (full list)• Distributed more than three million books for children to celebrate and grow their love of reading• Reached 51 U.S. states and territories and 43 countries, proving that the belief in children’s potential is universalIn 2026, the Read for the Record campaign:• Featured “See Marcus Grow” by Marcus Bridgewater• Engaged 2.1 million participants in shared reading and conversation with young children• Distributed more than 180,000 books directly to children — a more than 20% year-over-year increase• Reached 51 states and territories and 13 countries, representing a shared global experience“For decades, we've been thrilled to see millions of caring individuals show up for a child with a book in hand, ready to read together,” said Crystal Rountree, CEO of Jumpstart. “That's a powerful act, and Jumpstart's Read for the Record is about more than opening books. It's about opening doors to brighter futures for young kids. These are the moments that build the language, literacy, and life skills that shape everything that follows. We are grateful for every person who has shown up, and for what decades of those moments have made possible.”To learn more about Jumpstart and Read for the Record, visit www.jstart.org About JumpstartJumpstart is a national nonprofit organization working toward the day every child in America enters school prepared to succeed. Jumpstart provides language, literacy, and social-emotional programming to young children from underserved communities through its preschool program and annual Read for the Record campaign. For more information, visit www.jstart.org ###

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