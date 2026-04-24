Elevation Nights Celebrates Its 5th Year with Elevation Nights Fall 2026 Dates; Pre-Sale Sign-Up Available Now

Elevation Nights Fall 2026

Celebrating its fifth year as one of the top tours in the genre, Elevation Nights returns this fall for an unforgettable night of worship and a message.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating its fifth year as one of the top tours in the genre, Elevation Nights returns this fall for an unforgettable night of worship and a message. Fans can sign up now for pre-sale access to October dates across eight Midwest arenas. The public on-sale dates for all tickets will be May 1st. Featuring Elevation Worship, Pastor Steven Furtick, and ELEVATION RHYTHM, the Elevation Nights Fall 2026 tour kicks off October 9, 2026.Having traveled across North America, including stops in Canada, Elevation Nights has created powerful, can’t-miss experiences in every city it visits. Each night, Pastor Steven Furtick delivers a compelling message, while Elevation Worship leads audiences in passionate, high-energy worship. The setlist includes favorites like “Praise,” “Trust In God,” “RATTLE!,” alongside new music including “Jesus Be The Name.”The evening begins with ELEVATION RHYTHM, bringing the energy with hits like “GOODBYE YESTERDAY” and their latest release “WASHED.” See the full list of Elevation Nights Fall 2026 tour dates below.October 9th - Kansas City, MO - T-MOBILE CenterOctober 10th - Memphis, TN - FedExForumOctober 11th - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCCOctober 13th - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank CenterOctober 14th - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets ArenaOctober 15th - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterOctober 17th - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom CenterOctober 18th - Houston, TX - Toyota CenterABOUT ELEVATION WORSHIP: Elevation Worship is the worship ministry of Elevation Church, a multi-site church based in Charlotte, NC, led by Pastor Steven Furtick. They have released 18 albums, including RIAA Double Platinum-certified songs "Jireh," "O Come To The Altar,” "Do It Again," "Praise," “The Blessing”, and “Graves Into Gardens.” As well as RIAA Platinum-certified songs: "Here As In Heaven," "See A Victory," "Trust In God," "LION," and “Same God”. The group also has 13 RIAA Gold-certified songs and two Gold-certified albums. Their latest album, SO BE IT, released February 20th, 2026, and is on track to be the group's biggest solo album to date. This album includes stand-out singles, “Jesus Be The Name”, “God I’m Just Grateful”, and the title track, “SO BE IT”.Elevation Worship is passionate about producing songs for the local church that help others connect to God. Their primary goal is to create an atmosphere of worship that allows people to encounter Jesus personally.Additionally, they have earned five No. 1 radio singles: "Graves Into Gardens," "RATTLE!," "Same God," “Trust In God,” and “Praise.” Elevation Worship has won a GRAMMY Award, five Billboard Music Awards, nine GMA Dove Awards, and a K-LOVE Fan Award. They have also received nominations for the American Music Awards and BET Awards.For more information, please visit ElevationWorship.com ABOUT STEVEN FURTICK: Founder and lead pastor of Elevation Church, GRAMMYAward-winning songwriter and producer, and New York Times bestselling author based in Charlotte, North Carolina.ABOUT ELEVATION RHYTHM: ELEVATION RHYTHM is the youth expression of Elevation Church based in Charlotte, NC — making music for the next generation to sing, dance, and worship to. They released their first album, Growing Pains, in 2022, followed by This Is The Gospel in 2023, featuring the original version of “PRAISES.” In 2024, they hit No. 1 at Christian radio with “PRAISES (remix)” featuring Forrest Frank, and dropped two more singles — “GOODBYE YESTERDAY” with Gracie Binion and “At the Altar” with Tiffany Hudson & Abbie Gamboa. Their album Victory Lap was released on May 23, 2025. This album was followed by their latest singles “WASHED” (September 2025) and “THANK GOD I’M FREE” (January 2026), which have continued to impact the next generation. They recently concluded the U.S. leg of their debut headlining tour titled the “GOODBYE YESTERDAY TOUR” and will be back out on the road to finish this tour in Europe during the summer of 2026. They will also continue to join Elevation Nights with their pastor, Steven Furtick, and their sister collective, Elevation Worship. Find out more by visiting www.ELEVATIONRHYTHM.com

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