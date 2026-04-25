Rare Architecturally Distinct 2-Acre Waterfront Estate Hits the Market in Magnolia, Texas
Architecturally distinct, private waterfront estate on two private acres with 150 feet of shoreline and a separate guest residence enters the Magnolia market.
Located at 20002 Indigo Lake Drive, the residence showcases a coastal-inspired architectural style rarely seen in inland Texas communities. Featuring cedar shake detailing, prominent rooflines, and a grand covered porch framed by classical columns, the home presents a design aesthetic more commonly associated with East Coast waterfront properties while maintaining the scale and presence expected of a Texas estate.
Set behind a gated entry and surrounded by mature trees, the property offers approximately 150 feet of shoreline along a private residential lake. Outdoor living spaces were designed to function as an extension of the home, including a heated pool and spa overlooking the water, covered entertaining areas, and direct access to a private dock and boat ramp.
The main residence spans approximately 5,789 square feet and features soaring cathedral ceilings, exposed wood beams, and expansive windows intentionally oriented to capture uninterrupted views of the pool and lake. A separate 2,354-square-foot guest house provides flexibility for multigenerational living, extended stays, or private workspace, bringing the total living space to more than 8,000 square feet.
Additional features include:
Two primary suites on the main level
Outdoor kitchen and covered patio
Three fireplaces
Whole-property backup generator
High-efficiency mechanical systems
Gated entry and private drive
Properties combining architectural distinction, acreage, and true waterfront frontage are uncommon in the Magnolia and Greater Houston markets, particularly within established residential lake communities.
“This property stands apart not only for its waterfront setting, but for its architectural identity and the privacy created by its acreage,” said listing agent Erica Stietenroth of The Realty Chick Real Estate Group with Real Broker, LLC. “Buyers today are placing a premium on privacy, and lifestyle, and this home delivers those elements in a way that is difficult to replicate.”
Indigo Lake Estates is a private residential community known for its wooded homesites, recreational amenities, and convenient access to the Greater Houston area. Residents enjoy lake access, equestrian trails, and a quiet setting while remaining within reach of major employment centers, shopping, and regional transportation corridors.
With its combination of distinctive architecture, private acreage, and true waterfront access, the property represents a notable offering in the Magnolia luxury housing market.
For additional information or to schedule a private showing, contact:
Erica Stietenroth, Broker Associate
The Realty Chick Real Estate Group
Real Broker, LLC
erica@therealtychick.com
(979)574-4909
Erica N Stietenroth
The Realty Chick Real Estate Group - by REAL Broker, LLC
+1 979-574-4909
erica@therealtychick.com
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