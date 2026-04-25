Rare Architecturally Distinct 2-Acre Waterfront Estate Hits the Market in Magnolia, Texas

Aerial twilight view of the architecturally distinctive waterfront estate situated on approximately two private acres along Indigo Lake in Magnolia, featuring private shoreline access, dock, and expansive outdoor living areas.

Architecturally distinct, private waterfront estate on two private acres with 150 feet of shoreline and a separate guest residence enters the Magnolia market.

This property offers a rare combination of distinctive architecture, private acreage, and true waterfront access that is difficult to find anywhere in the Greater Houston market.” — Erica Stietenroth

MAGNOLIA, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare opportunity has entered the Greater Houston luxury real estate market with the listing of a distinctive waterfront estate located on two private acres along Indigo Lake. Offered at $2,995,000, the property combines architectural character, privacy, and true waterfront access in a setting that is increasingly difficult to find in the region.Located at 20002 Indigo Lake Drive, the residence showcases a coastal-inspired architectural style rarely seen in inland Texas communities. Featuring cedar shake detailing, prominent rooflines, and a grand covered porch framed by classical columns, the home presents a design aesthetic more commonly associated with East Coast waterfront properties while maintaining the scale and presence expected of a Texas estate.Set behind a gated entry and surrounded by mature trees, the property offers approximately 150 feet of shoreline along a private residential lake. Outdoor living spaces were designed to function as an extension of the home, including a heated pool and spa overlooking the water, covered entertaining areas, and direct access to a private dock and boat ramp.The main residence spans approximately 5,789 square feet and features soaring cathedral ceilings, exposed wood beams, and expansive windows intentionally oriented to capture uninterrupted views of the pool and lake. A separate 2,354-square-foot guest house provides flexibility for multigenerational living, extended stays, or private workspace, bringing the total living space to more than 8,000 square feet.Additional features include:Two primary suites on the main levelOutdoor kitchen and covered patioThree fireplacesWhole-property backup generatorHigh-efficiency mechanical systemsGated entry and private driveProperties combining architectural distinction, acreage, and true waterfront frontage are uncommon in the Magnolia and Greater Houston markets, particularly within established residential lake communities.“This property stands apart not only for its waterfront setting, but for its architectural identity and the privacy created by its acreage,” said listing agent Erica Stietenroth of The Realty Chick Real Estate Group with Real Broker, LLC. “Buyers today are placing a premium on privacy, and lifestyle, and this home delivers those elements in a way that is difficult to replicate.” Indigo Lake Estates is a private residential community known for its wooded homesites, recreational amenities, and convenient access to the Greater Houston area. Residents enjoy lake access, equestrian trails, and a quiet setting while remaining within reach of major employment centers, shopping, and regional transportation corridors.With its combination of distinctive architecture, private acreage, and true waterfront access, the property represents a notable offering in the Magnolia luxury housing market For additional information or to schedule a private showing, contact:Erica Stietenroth, Broker AssociateThe Realty Chick Real Estate GroupReal Broker, LLCerica@therealtychick.com(979)574-4909

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