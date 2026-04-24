RunwayTO Returns with 'LUMINARY,' Expanding Its Role in Toronto’s Fashion Ecosystem

Toronto Fashion Show

Fourth edition brings 12 designers and 100+ models, alongside a new focus on sustainability, AI and cultural dialogue shaping fashion’s future.

RunwayTO has always been about creating a platform beyond the runway. With LUMINARY, we are bringing together designers, creatives and industry voices to shape how fashion is experienced today.” — Usman Khan, Founder of RunwayTO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent fashion platforms in Toronto are continuing to evolve beyond traditional runway formats, and RunwayTO’s fourth edition, LUMINARY, reflects that shift.

Set to take place at Parkdale Hall, the event will bring together twelve designers and more than 100 professional models, alongside a cross-section of industry attendees, media, and creatives. Since its inception, RunwayTO has moved from a presentation-focused format toward a broader platform that integrates fashion with conversation, community, and cultural context.

This year’s programme introduces a panel discussion, “The Future of Fashion: Sustainability, AI & the New Creative Era,” signalling a growing emphasis on the ideas shaping both creative direction and industry infrastructure. The inclusion of dialogue-led programming aligns with a wider shift across independent fashion events, where the runway increasingly operates alongside discussion, networking, and audience engagement.

Additional elements, including brand activations and curated installations, extend the format beyond the catwalk, reflecting a more experiential approach to fashion presentation, one that prioritizes interaction as much as visibility.

Founded as a not-for-profit initiative, RunwayTO continues to position itself at the intersection of access and production. Its ongoing programmes, including Sustainable Futures and the Model Project, are designed to support designers, models, and creatives through initiatives that connect visibility with longer-term development.

As fashion ecosystems outside the traditional global capitals continue to define their own trajectories, platforms such as RunwayTO are contributing to a more decentralized industry model, one that places equal value on community-building, creative exchange, and presentation.

LUMINARY will take place on July 25, 2026, in Toronto.

Behind the Runway: Inside RunwayTO’s Fashion Experience

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