Copa Mechanic Recognized by CARFAX as a Top-Rated Service Center in Maricopa

Copa Mechanic highlights diagnostic-first approach, customer trust, & full-service repair expertise after receiving CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center recognition.

Being named a CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center reflects the trust our customers place in us and the care we bring to every diagnostic and repair.” — Eduardo Quirindongo, Owner of Copa Mechanic

MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copa Mechanic, a veteran-owned auto repair shop in Maricopa, Arizona, has been recognized by CARFAX as a Top-Rated Service Center, marking another strong milestone for the local business known for its diagnostic-first approach and customer-focused service. The recognition aligns and reflects the trust it has built with drivers who rely on the team for clear answers and dependable repairs.

The CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center recognition is tied to how shops appear within CARFAX’s service network, where drivers compare local repair facilities using customer reviews, ratings, services, amenities, and shop information.

For Copa Mechanic, the recognition helps validate the company’s reputation for accuracy, transparency, and customer care while giving current and prospective customers another trust signal when choosing where to bring their vehicles

The milestone adds to a record of customer-facing honors that includes CARFAX top-rated recognition from 2020 through 2024 and Nextdoor Favorite recognition for 2024 and 2025. Backed by more than 40 years of automotive industry experience and shaped by Ed’s background across Honda, Acura, Hyundai, AAA, body shop work, and mobile mechanic service, Copa Mechanic continues to position itself as a trusted choice for drivers in Maricopa and nearby communities seeking accurate diagnostics and honest repair recommendations.

A Message From the Owner

“We’re grateful to be recognized by CARFAX because it reflects how seriously we take every vehicle that comes through our shop. Our team works hard to diagnose problems accurately, communicate clearly, and treat people the right way from start to finish,” said Eduardo Quirindongo, Owner of Copa Mechanic

About Copa Mechanic

Copa Mechanic LLC is a veteran-owned auto repair and maintenance shop based in Maricopa, Arizona. Established in 2016, the company provides full-service repair and maintenance for all makes and models, with a strong focus on diagnostics, A/C repair, brakes, suspension, transmission service, and ongoing vehicle care. The shop is known for its “We Don’t Guess, We Test!” philosophy, digital vehicle inspections, and customer conveniences designed to make auto service more straightforward and reliable. Learn more about Auto Service & Repair in Maricopa through Copa Mechanic, or visit 22111 N White Rd, Maricopa, AZ 85139.

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