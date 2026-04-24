Ariya Networks sets for WBA boxing showdown on April 26. Live on Its Premium Sport Chanel. ARIYA SPORT 2.

Dr. Idris Olagoke Badmus Chairman and CEO Ariya Nerworks Two undefeated Nigerian boxers, Tosin “Soldierboy” Osaigbovo, and former World Boxing Federation Intercontinental Featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje

World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight title. Live and Exclusive on Ariya Sports 2, on ARIYA NETWORK

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two undefeated Nigerian boxers, Tosin “Soldierboy” Osaigbovo, and former World Boxing Federation Intercontinental Featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje, will slug it out on April 26th at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight title.

The bout is promoted by Ariya Networks, in conjunction with De Lad’s Boxing Promotion.

The Chairman and CEO of Ariya Networks, Dr Idris Olagoke Badmus, who recently commended the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for supporting the widely promoted boxing competition coming up at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Stadium, admitted that the company's first experience with Lagos was the E1 Sports, and the positive feedback from Africans, especially in the Diaspora, informs their decision to be part of "Battle of Unbeaten."

"We will broadcast LIVE the fights on our platform, and interested fans can subscribe to Ariya Networks at $1 to watch the fights and also watch African movies on the platform."

The grassroots boxing competition will be headlined by Agbaje and Osaigbovo, among several others.

Dr Badmus is especially happy that Lagos State has shown interest in the bouts as this complements the vision of Ariya in promoting African sports.

Agbaje,38 years old, has recorded 13 knockouts in 18, while Osaigbovo is unbeaten with 12 wins from 12 fights.

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