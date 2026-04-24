EVEXIAS Health Solutions Announces Expanded Medical Advisory Board Featuring Leaders in Longevity & Hormone Optimization

EVEXIAS expands its Medical Advisory Board with leading physicians to advance hormone optimization, longevity care, and precision-based healthcare innovation.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVEXIAS Health Solutions is proud to announce the expansion of its Medical Advisory Board, bringing together an accomplished group of physicians and clinical leaders whose expertise spans women’s and men’s health, endocrinology, cardiology, and urology. The strengthened board reflects EVEXIAS’ continued investment in assembling some of the most respected minds in modern medicine to help shape the future of hormone optimization, longevity care, and personalized root-cause treatment.

As healthcare continues to shift toward proactive, precision-based care, the EVEXIAS Medical Advisory Board will play an important role in guiding clinical strategy, provider education, treatment innovation, and the continued growth of the EVEXIAS practitioner network. By uniting experienced specialists across multiple disciplines, EVEXIAS is furthering its mission to help providers deliver better outcomes and help patients live healthier, stronger, and longer lives.

Returning Medical Advisory Board Members

Terri DeNeui, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC

Founder of EVEXIAS Health Solutions and creator of the proprietary EvexiPEL® Method, Dr. Terri is a nationally recognized leader in hormone optimization and functional medicine, dedicated to transforming healthcare through proactive, patient-centered care.

Johnny J. Peet, MD, Gynecology, Board Chair

A nationally respected OB/GYN and educator, Dr. Peet brings decades of leadership in women’s health and physician training. He remains instrumental in helping advance clinical excellence across the EVEXIAS network.

B.J. Ho, DO, FACOG

A board-certified OB/GYN with extensive experience in hormone health and women’s wellness, Dr. Ho has helped shape treatment standards and patient outcomes through years of clinical practice and education.

Cassie Smith, MD

A respected physician and author with expertise in endocrinology, metabolism, and gut health, Dr. Smith brings a valuable perspective on the connection between hormones, digestive health, and whole-body wellness.



New Medical Advisory Board Members

Richard Conklin III, MD

Dr. Conklin is an accomplished physician specializing in hematology and oncology with deep expertise in complex patient care, precision treatment planning, and long-term wellness strategies aligned with EVEXIAS’ root-cause philosophy.

Ken Johnson, MD, MBA, FACC

An internationally recognized expert in interventional and functional cardiology, Dr. Johnson has more than 25 years of cardiovascular leadership experience. He is also a published author and respected authority in inflammation, healthspan, and longevity science.

Lawrence Hatchett, MD

A Harvard-trained, board-certified urological surgeon, Dr. Hatchett is known for advanced minimally invasive surgical expertise and a strong commitment to prevention, wellness optimization, and bioidentical hormone therapy.

The expansion of the Medical Advisory Board marks another important step in EVEXIAS’ continued evolution as a leader in integrative and longevity medicine. By bringing together elite clinical voices across key specialties, EVEXIAS is building an even stronger foundation for innovation, education, and practitioner success.

With this distinguished board helping guide the path forward, EVEXIAS remains focused on redefining what modern healthcare can achieve—moving beyond symptom management and toward a future centered on vitality, performance, and lasting wellness.



About EVEXIAS Health Solutions

EVEXIAS Health Solutions is a leader in hormone optimization, functional medicine, and proactive longevity care, helping practitioners move beyond symptom management toward precision, root-cause treatment. Through the proprietary EvexiPEL® Method, advanced diagnostics, and comprehensive clinical education, EVEXIAS equips a nationwide network of providers with the tools, training, and ongoing strategic support to deliver personalized, data-driven care with confidence and consistency. By combining clinical innovation, practitioner growth strategies, and education-first implementation, EVEXIAS helps improve patient outcomes, strengthen practice performance, and advance the future of integrative medicine. Learn more at www.evexias.com

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