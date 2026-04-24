FEMA Approves More Than $285 Million to Support Recovery in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee

ATLANTA — Today, FEMA announced $285 Million in funding to support recovery for past disasters in five Region 4 states for Public Assistance projects. Through Public Assistance, FEMA empowers state and local communities to recover following a major disaster by funding projects for debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or replacement of public infrastructure damaged by recent disasters.

This funding is part of the $1.2 billion that FEMA announced today for over 200 large Public Assistance projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 68 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S. history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country. The lapse in appropriations has drastically depleted the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), FEMA’s primary source of funding for responding to and supporting recovery from Presidentially declared disasters.

Here are some FEMA projects recently approved across southeast:

$76.5 million to healthcare providers in Alabama to cover costs of measures to reduce or eliminate the spread of COVID-19.

$14.7 million to the Augusta-Richmond County in Geogia for debris removal related to Hurricane Helene.

$6.6 million to healthcare providers in Mississippi to cover costs of measures to reduce or eliminate the spread of COVID-19.

$2.4 million to Newberry Electric Cooperative in South Carolina to restore the electrical system back to its pre-disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprints.

$2.5 million to the town of Jonesborough, TN for repairs to restore the town’s water distribution system.

FEMA will continue to work closely with Region 4 states to support communities through the state-led recovery efforts.

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