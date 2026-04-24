FEMA Approves Nearly $97 Million to Support Recovery in Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. — FEMA announced nearly $97 million in funding to support recovery for past disasters in Florida for Public Assistance projects. Through Public Assistance, FEMA empowers state and local communities to recover following a major disaster, including debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or replacement of public infrastructure damaged by recent disasters.

This funding is part of the $1.2 billion that FEMA announced for over 200 large Public Assistance projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 69 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S. history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country. The lapse in appropriations has drastically depleted the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), FEMA’s primary source of funding for responding to and supporting recovery from Presidentially declared disasters.

Here are some FEMA projects recently approved across Florida:

More than $19 million to reimburse costs for power restoration and distribution systems, including $11.2 million for Lee County Electric Cooperative for Hurricane Ian, $4 million for Sumter Electric Cooperative following Hurricane Milton and $1.1 million for Central Florida Electric Cooperative for Hurricane Helene.

More than $17.3 million for countywide debris removal following Hurricane Ian in Sarasota County.

Nearly $12.3 million for the City of Tallahassee’s debris removal and emergency response following severe storms in 2024.

Nearly $9.4 million for permanent repairs or replacement of parks, recreational equipment, buildings, docks and facilities, including $2.2 million for Dunedin East and North Marina seawalls and $4.1 million for Brevard County south beaches dune repair and restoration for Hurricane Milton.

More than $4.1 million to the City of Clearwater to repair beach walkways, seawalls and parking areas for Hurricane Helene.

$3.7 million for the Florida Department of Corrections, $2.7 million for the Florida Department of Transportation, and more than $1.8 million to Florida Department of Health for emergency protective measures for Hurricanes Helene and Ian.

Nearly $3.6 million to Tampa General Hospital to support emergency measures that protect public safety following Hurricane Milton.

FEMA is reimbursing these costs at no less than 75% federal share. Since January 2025, more than $2 billion has been provided to Florida to support the state’s infrastructure repair and rebuilding. We will continue to work closely with Florida to support communities through the state-led recovery efforts.

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