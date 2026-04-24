Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington Announces Eddie Koen as New President & CEO, Honors Outgoing CEO's Leadership

Outgoing CEO, Gabrielle Webster Incoming CEO, Eddie Koen

New leadership ushers in the next 140 years of youth development for greater Washington region.

BGCGW plays a critical role in shaping the futures of thousands of young people in our region. I look forward to working with the community to ensure every young person reaches full potential.” — Eddie Koen

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington (BGCGW) today announced the appointment of Eddie Koen as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 2026. Koen succeeds Gabrielle Webster , who will retire at the end of May following nine years of leadership.Koen is a nationally recognized leader with a lifelong commitment to advancing education, equity, and opportunity for young people and communities. A Chicago native with roots in Alabama, he brings a distinguished career spanning nonprofit leadership, public education, philanthropy, and criminal justice reform.“We are thrilled to welcome Eddie Koen to lead Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington into its next chapter,” says Jim Davis, Chairman of BGCGW’s Metropolitan Board of Directors. “Eddie’s passion for youth development and proven ability to scale impact make him uniquely positioned to build on our strong foundation.”Koen most recently served at the Institute for Educational Leadership, where he helped grow the organization’s cumulative impact to over 460 school districts, 18,000 schools, 12 million students, and 58,000 leaders across all 50 states. Building on this national work, Koen has also held several prominent leadership roles. As President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio—one of the largest Urban League affiliates in the country—he doubled the organization’s staff from 45 to 90 and grew its budget from $4.9 million to $13 million. During his tenure, the organization secured at least one job per day in the region and supported 1,600 Black, Brown, and women-owned businesses annually, representing over $7 billion in revenue and 60,000 employees.Koen also launched the region’s first Center for Social Justice, a collaborative hub for police reform, education advocacy, and health equity initiatives. Under his leadership, the Center expanded following a landmark $1 million personal gift.Prior to that role, Koen served as Chief Impact Officer for Mile High United Way, where he directed $18 million in investments to align resources with neighborhood-driven needs. As Chief of Staff for Denver Public Schools—the largest district in Colorado—he led policy, strategy, and government relations efforts, helping eliminate expulsions and significantly reduce suspensions for students in grades K–3.His career also includes leadership roles in higher education access, reentry services, and legal advocacy, including work with the Equal Justice Initiative. Koen has served on numerous boards and advisory groups and has been widely recognized for his leadership, including multiple honors as one of Cincinnati’s most influential leaders.Koen holds a law degree from Samford University, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama. He and his wife, Andria, reside in Washington, D.C., with their two daughters.“I am honored to join Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington and build on its legacy of impact,” Koen says. “This organization plays a critical role in shaping the futures of thousands of young people across our region. I look forward to working with the team, partners, and community to ensure every young person has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”Honoring Gabrielle Webster’s Legacy Koen succeeds Gabrielle Webster, whose nine-year tenure has been marked by transformative growth, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to youth.Under Webster’s leadership:• BGCGW served more than 1,000 youth daily, with 7,600 enrolled annually• 100% of high school seniors graduate on time, with 96% – 100% pursuing college• The organization launched the Dr. Sachiko Kuno Center of Transformation, welcoming youth from across the country each summer• BGCGW celebrated the 2022 Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year winner from Washington, DC and multiple finalists in consecutive years• Clubs remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, providing safe, supportive spaces for youth and first responders’ familiesWebster was named Washingtonian of the Year in 2022 in recognition of her leadership and impact. “Serving as President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington has been an honor of a lifetime. Over the past nine years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the extraordinary potential of our young people and the unwavering commitment of our staff, partners, and community. Together, we have built something truly special—ensuring that every child who walks through our blue doors feels safe, supported, and inspired to achieve their dreams. I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished.” Webster concludes.Following a national search led by Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which drew more than 420 applicants, Koen was selected after a rigorous, multi-stage process led by the Board’s CEO Search Committee.About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater WashingtonThe mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington is to help boys and girls of all backgrounds, especially those who need us most, build confidence, develop character and acquire the skills needed to become productive, civic-minded and responsible adults. BGCGW offers a variety of programs in character and leadership development, education, career development, the arts, health and wellness, sports and recreation. Find us online at www.bgcgw.org or on social media at @BGCGW.# # #Media Contact:Robert AndersonBoys & Girls Clubs of Greater WashingtonRanderson@bgcgw.org | 240.729.7597

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