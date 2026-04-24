Governor Ivey Introduces a CHOOSE Act Family: Meet the Harrison Family

GREENSBORO – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday introduced the Harrisons, an Alabama family utilizing the CHOOSE Act, the governor’s education savings account (ESA) program. Parents Autumn and Eric Harrison have three children: Scarlett who is in 6th grade; Henleigh in 1st grade; and Josie in Pre-K. The two oldest, Scarlett and Henleigh, are currently supported by the CHOOSE Act. In addition, Josie will also be supported starting with the 2026-27 round of funding, as she enters K5. All three girls are enrolled at Southern Academy in Greensboro, Alabama.

“Alabama parents work hard every day to provide the very best for their children, and they deserve the opportunity to choose an educational setting that fits their needs, whether that means a smaller, close-knit environment or more individualized, one-on-one attention in the classroom,” said Governor Ivey. “I am proud to support programs that empower our families and put Alabama students first.”

Autumn and Eric value a smaller setting, a family-integrated environment and a close-knit community for their children’s education, where individualized, one-on-one attention in the classroom can help each child thrive. Eric has a heating and cooling business, while Autumn serves as the Hale County Animal Shelter Director. Both Autumn and Eric value hard work, personal responsibility and instilling those same principles in their children.

To other Alabama parents, Autumn and Eric advised regarding the CHOOSE Act, “We want our girls to value their education – and now, oh my gosh, we have a choice! We have been telling everyone and anyone we know about the CHOOSE Act, and we don’t understand how more people are not jumping at this opportunity.”

The Harrison family is full of energy, laughter and a shared love for time together at home and outdoors. Scarlett, Henleigh and Josie each bring their own personality to the mix. Scarlett enjoys math and loves to dance, while Henleigh has a creative spirit and especially enjoys art. Josie brings plenty of energy and fun – like many children her age, her favorite parts of the day include P.E., lunchtime, naptime and the playground. Together, the girls love to dance, play outside and spend time with their cat and dogs.

Autumn Harrison added, “Governor Ivey got it right with this one. Just having the option to choose the education we prefer for our girls has been life changing.”

The CHOOSE Act can help families with instructional materials and supplies, covering items like curriculum, textbooks, workbooks, educational software, computers, school supplies and even fees charged by tutors or schools.

The Harrison family is one of tens of thousands being supported by the CHOOSE Act. In recent months, the governor featured families from across the state, and she will continue highlighting real Alabama families positively impacted by this school choice program:

About the CHOOSE Act:

The CHOOSE Act website provides Alabama families with the latest information about the CHOOSE Act, including eligibility information, an online application for both renewing and new families, program FAQ, important deadlines and parent and education service provider (ESP) guides.

The 2026–27 CHOOSE Act application period officially closed at midnight on March 31, 2026, with a record-breaking 29,341 applications representing 48,927 students. Of these, 18,832 were new applications for 29,986 students, while 10,509 were renewal applications for 18,941 students. Families will be notified of their award status in mid-April, and eligible students may begin using their CHOOSE Act funds for approved educational expenses starting July 1, 2026.

The CHOOSE Act makes refundable income tax credits called education savings accounts available to support the success of eligible K-12 students in Alabama. An ESA can be used to pay for tuition, fees and other qualified education expenses at approved Education Service Providers (ESPs).

For the 2026-2027 academic year, the program is open to new families with an adjusted gross income (AGI) not exceeding 300 percent of the federal poverty level for the preceding tax year. For the 2027-2028 academic year and beyond, the program is open to all families, regardless of income.

The program will prioritize students with special needs, participating students and their siblings and students who are dependents of active-duty service members enrolled in or assigned to a priority school. Remaining ESAs will be available to students based on the family’s AGI as a percentage of the federal poverty level.

For applications and more information about CHOOSE Act Alabama, visit chooseact.alabama.gov.

A photo of the Harrison family is attached.

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