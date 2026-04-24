Woody Auction will offer the outstanding cut glass collection of Harold 'Bill' Sandars on May 16th, live and online

Two-part American Brilliant Cut Glass (ABCG) punch bowl signed Hawkes in the Queens pattern. Included are four matching punch cups signed Hawkes. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000 American Brilliant Cut Glass whiskey set signed Hawkes in the Queens pattern, with original signed Hawkes stopper, hobstar base, and eight 2¾-inch-tall tumblers. Estimate: $1,250-$1,750 Lovely three-part American Brilliant Cut Glass centerpiece, 14 ¾ inches tall, boasting wonderful form, hobstar, vesica, crosscutting, fan motif and prism cut highlights. Estimate: $1,000-$1,600 Diminutive Gone With the Wind table lamp, 17 inches in height, having a diamond cut motif with matching shade and chimney and original R.H. Macy & Co. font works. Estimate: $1,000-$1,600 Bulbous demi-john jug, 12 ½ inches tall, exactly as featured in H.P. Sinclair, Jr. Glassmaker (Vol 1), with a full modified prism motif, pattern cut stopper, triple notched handle and ray cut base. Estimate: $750-$1,500

Sandars curated an impressive and diverse grouping of fine cut glass pieces over the years. This auction offers both depth and variety -- over 300 lots in all.

We invite everyone to join us in person to fully appreciate the beauty of this thoughtfully assembled collection—and perhaps take home a piece of it, too. Every lot will be sold without reserves.” — Jason Woody

DOUGLASS, KS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The single-owner cut glass collection of Harold “Bill” Sandars, who curated an impressive and diverse grouping of fine cut glass pieces over the years, will come up for bid in an auction planned for Saturday, May 16, by Woody Auction, online and live in the Woody auction hall located at 130 East 3rd Street in Douglass, starting at 9:30am Central Time.“Bill was a familiar face at our auctions over the years,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “With something for every cut glass enthusiast, this auction offers both depth and variety. We invite everyone to join us in person to fully appreciate the beauty of this thoughtfully assembled collection—and perhaps take home a piece of it, too. Every lot will be sold without reserves.”Highlights include punch bowls, whiskey sets, lamps, ice cream sets, tantalus sets, decanters, jugs, bowls, trays, and more. Bill’s discerning eye is evident in the quality of makers represented, including Hawkes, Libbey, Meriden, Ohio, and Dorflinger, along with sought-after patterns such as Aztec, Imperial, Alhambra, Queens, and Croesus. It’s truly a cut glass collector’s dream event.More than 300 quality and highly collectible lots will be offered without reserves. A candidate for top lot of the auction is the two-part American Brilliant Cut Glass (ABCG) punch bowl signed Hawkes in the Queens pattern . Included are four matching punch cups signed Hawkes. The bowl has a diameter of 14 ½ inches and the lot has a pre-sale estimate of $3,000-$5,000.Also expected to do well is an ABCG whiskey set signed Hawkes in the Queens pattern, with original signed Hawkes stopper, hobstar base, and eight 2¾-inch-tall whiskey tumblers to go with the 12 ¾-inch-tall whiskey (estimate: $1,250-$1,750); and a beautiful two-light ABCG table lamp, electrified, 23 ½ inches tall, with three alternating sections of hobstar, crosscutting, nailhead diamond, vesica, prism, and fan motif. Missing is one prism (estimate: $1,000-$1,750).Four lots carry estimates of $1,000-$1,600. They include a three-part ABCG centerpiece, 14 ¾ inches tall, boasting wonderful form, hobstar, vesica, crosscutting, fan motif and prism cut highlights; and a diminutive Gone With the Wind table lamp, just 17 inches in height, having a diamond cut motif with matching shade and chimney, and original R.H. Macy & Co. font works.The other two are a 10-piece ABCG ice cream set with four alternating sections of hobstar, vesica, cane, herringbone, crosscutting and fan motif, with a 17 ¼ inch by 10 inch ice cream tray and nine 6-inch ice cream dishes; and a tantalus set in the Marlboro pattern by Dorflinger, with two rare four-sided decanters, 12 ¾ inches tall, in a lockable oak case marked Dorflinger & Sons.There are three noteworthy lots with $1,000-$1,500 estimates. The first is an ABCG goblet signed Libbey in the Aztec pattern, 6 ¼ inches tall, with facet cut ball stem and hobstar scalloped petticoat foot.The other two are a gorgeous ABCG coffee pot, 9 ½ inches tall, with hobstar cluster, vesica, crosscutting, prism and fan motif, triple-notched handle, pattern cut lid and hobstar base; and a Brilliant Period Cut Glass blue cut to clear decanter attributed to Stevens & Williams with an engraved vintage pattern, a sterling silver double spout by Hookin & Heath of Birmingham, dated 1924, plus a nice polished pontil base and a pattern engraved stopper.Five lots carry estimates of $750-$1,500. Chief among them is a bulbous demi-john jug, 12 ½ inches tall, a fantastic size and example, exactly as featured in H.P. Sinclair, Jr. Glassmaker (Vol 1). The jug has a full modified prism motif, pattern cut stopper, triple notched handle, ray cut base, and sterling silver lockable collar. The only blemish is a small rim nick behind the collar.Two others include a round cut glass Eagle Liberty tray, 11 ½ inches in diameter, featuring an engraved eagle with 13 stars, a shield, an olive branch bordered by 13 large hobstars, and a clear blank; and an ABCG bowl by Hawkes in the Imperial pattern, 8 ¼ inches in diameter, with incredible pattern and blank. The last two are Brilliant Period Cut Glass trumpet vases, one blue cut to clear and the other amethyst cut to clear, each one 18 inches tall and being sold separately.In addition to live bidding in the Woody Auction hall, online bidding is currently available through LiveAuctioneers.com. Click here for easy access to the auction and other Woody Auction events: www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc . Phone and absentee bids accepted. Forms for absentee and phone bidding are available at https://woodyauction.com/buying/ Previews will be held on Friday, May 15, from 1-5pm Central Time; and Saturday, May 16, from 8 am-9:30 am Central Time, in the Woody auction hall. There are no reserves and no buyer’s premium for those in attendance (when paying with cash or check). No sales tax will be collected from buyers present on auction day.Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or collection, you may call (316) 747-2694; or, send an email to info@woodyauction.com.Notably, Woody Auction will be unveiling its new bidding platform in June. “Folks will be able to bid directly with us instead of on LiveAuctioneers,” Mr. Woody said.To learn more about Woody Auction and the Bill Sandars Cut Glass Auction on Saturday, May 16th, online and live in the Woody auction hall located at 130 East 3rd Street in Douglass, Kansas starting at 9:30am Central Time, please visit www.woodyauction.com . Updates are posted often.# # # #

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