Parisian Engineer Wins 1941 Picasso as Charity Raffle Raises €12M for Alzheimer’s Research at Christie’s Drawing

1 Picasso for 100 Euros

PARIS, FRANCE, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Third edition of the internationally acclaimed "1 Picasso for 100 Euros" campaign concluded with a €100 ticket holder winning "Tête de femme," generating the campaign's largest single edition total for Fondation Recherche Alzheimer.Ari Hodara, a 58-year-old sales engineer from Paris, became the new owner of an original 1941 Pablo Picasso painting valued at more than one million euros after his €100 ticket was drawn live at Christie's in Paris on April 14, 2026. The third edition of the " 1 Picasso for 100 Euros " global charity raffle sold 120,000 tickets across 52 countries, raising €12 million, with €11 million directed to Alzheimer's research. The drawing was broadcast live on the campaign's official YouTube channel and website.The winning work, "Tête de femme" (Head of a Woman), is a 1941 gouache portrait of Dora Maar, one of Picasso's most celebrated muses. The painting was acquired through Opera Gallery, which offered a favorable price to support the charitable mission. According to Euronews, larger Dora Maar portraits by Picasso have historically sold at auction for 20 to 30 million euros.All proceeds beyond the cost of the painting went to Fondation Recherche Alzheimer. According to the World Health Organization, Alzheimer's disease affects more than 35 million people globally. The 2026 edition became the largest single edition fundraiser in the campaign's history.According to NPR, Hodara's first reaction when informed of his win by telephone was, "How do I check that it's not a hoax?" He had purchased his ticket only the previous weekend after learning of the campaign on a late-night television program. "In the first instance, I think I'm going to enjoy it and keep it," Hodara said, according to Euronews. He has since elected to keep the painting in Christie's storage."When life smiles on you, you have to give back," said Peri Cochin, creator and organizer of the "1 Picasso for 100 Euros" initiative. Cochin originally conceived the campaign as a modern alternative to traditional charity galas. "Instead of doing a raffle in a room with only 300 people, I thought we should go online and reach millions," Cochin said.The initiative carries strong precedent. In 2013, the first edition produced an American winner: Jeffrey Gonano, a 25 year old from Pennsylvania, who won a Picasso valued at more than one million dollars. Across its three editions, the campaign has raised more than €21 million for causes including Alzheimer's research, cultural reconstruction in Lebanon, and water and sanitation programs in Africa through partnerships with CARE International.About 1 Picasso for 100 Euros"1 Picasso for 100 Euros" is a global charity raffle initiative created by Peri Cochin that offers participants the chance to win an original Picasso painting for 100 euros per ticket. The campaign has raised more than €21 million for charitable foundations. For more information, visit https://1picasso100euros.com/ Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.