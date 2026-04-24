Cambre & Associates Guides Atlanta Families Through Georgia Wrongful Death Claims Process

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The Atlanta personal injury firm outlines the legal steps, statutory deadlines, and damage categories available to Georgia families after a preventable death.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Losing a family member due to another party's negligence ranks among the most devastating experiences a household can face. Georgia recorded more than 5,500 deaths from unintentional injuries in a single recent year, according to state Department of Public Health data, and metro Atlanta's five primary counties saw more than 400 traffic fatalities in 2024 alone. Against that backdrop, Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers , a personal injury law firm serving clients throughout the greater Atlanta region, has outlined the essential legal framework that surviving family members need to understand when evaluating a wrongful death claim in Georgia.Under the Georgia wrongful death statute, O.C.G.A. §51-4-1, eligible family members may pursue compensation for the full value of the deceased person's life, covering both economic losses such as future earnings and household contributions, and intangible losses such as companionship, guidance, and nurturing. Georgia imposes no cap on wrongful death damages in most cases, which distinguishes it from many other states and reinforces the importance of thorough damage documentation from the outset. Surviving spouses hold the first right to file, followed by children, then parents, then the estate administrator, in that priority order, and only one wrongful death claim may be filed per death regardless of how many family members survive."Critical records, including electronic logging data from commercial trucks, security footage from premises incidents, and medical documentation in malpractice cases, can disappear within days or weeks. The two-year statute of limitations in Georgia is firm, and prompt action protects both the evidence and the family's legal rights," said Glenn T. Cambre Jr., Founding Partner of Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers based in Atlanta, GA Georgia law also permits a concurrent survival action alongside the wrongful death claim itself. The survival action recovers damages the deceased could have pursued personally had they lived, including pre-death medical expenses, lost wages in the period between the incident and death, and pain and suffering endured before passing. These recoveries flow through the estate rather than directly to beneficiaries, making coordination with an estate attorney advisable in complex family situations. Cases involving commercial trucking companies, healthcare providers, or defective products frequently involve multiple potentially liable parties, each carrying separate insurance coverage that a thorough investigation can identify and pursue.The firm's six-attorney team brings diverse legal backgrounds spanning criminal defense, family law, and immigration, which provides a multidimensional perspective when evaluating cases where liability, causation, or damages present complex legal questions. Several attorneys hold licenses in multiple states and admission to both state and federal courts throughout Georgia, a breadth of access that can matter in commercial trucking cases governed by federal motor carrier regulations or product liability claims reaching federal court. Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning families incur no legal fees unless the firm recovers compensation through settlement or verdict.Families seeking guidance on a potential wrongful death claim may schedule a free consultation by calling (770) 502-6116 or visiting the firm's Atlanta office at 2310 Parklake Drive NE, Suite 300. The firm is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and also serves clients at its Macon location at 155 Franklin Street, Suite 101.About Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers in Atlanta, GA is a personal injury law firm representing individuals and families affected by serious accidents and wrongful deaths throughout metro Atlanta and beyond. Led by founding partner Glenn T. Cambre Jr., a former U.S. Navy serviceman and Wall Street professional, the firm's six-attorney team has recovered millions of dollars for clients across a wide range of practice areas, including car accidents, truck accidents, medical malpractice, premises liability, product liability, nursing home abuse, and wrongful death.The firm has earned placement on The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 list, received a Top 10 Personal Injury Attorney designation from Attorney and Practice Magazine, and holds a "Superb" client rating on Avvo alongside the Clients' Choice award from that organization. Cambre & Associates operates on a contingency fee basis, offers bilingual services in English and Spanish, and is available 24/7. To learn more, visit glenncambre.com.###Media ContactCambre & Associates Injury & Accident LawyersAddress: 2310 Parklake Dr NE Suite 300 Atlanta, GAPhone: (770) 502-6116Website: https://glenncambre.com

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