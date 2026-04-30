GoodCar CEO on Nasdaq: From Vehicle History Reports to a Full Car Platform

GoodCar displayed on Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, highlighting its mission to power the future of automotive data.

At Nasdaq, GoodCar’s CEO shares how the company aggregates vehicle data, reduces information gaps and builds tools to simplify buying and selling.

We’re expanding beyond vehicle history reports by giving private buyers and sellers the opportunity to buy and sell cars on the same platform, potentially helping consumers save money.” — Levon Gasparian

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoodCar is developing its platform around common issues in the used car market: key information about a vehicle is often hard to find, scattered across sources, or difficult to interpret, while the buying and selling process can be complex.In a recent interview at Nasdaq MarketSite , GoodCar CEO Levon Gasparian said the company’s starting point was straightforward—give buyers a clearer understanding of what they’re looking at before any money changes hands. He was accompanied at the event by GoodCar team members Vigen Sargsyan and Emil Ashikyan.“With buying a car, there are always these little issues that can come up, and a lot of times, consumers are not aware of the condition of the car,” Gasparian remarked. “Our goal was to make this data accessible so people can get a comprehensive picture of a vehicle’s history and make an informed decision before buying.”That meant focusing first on how vehicle history information is delivered. Instead of requiring users to gather reports from multiple sources, GoodCar compiles accident records, title data, mileage readings, recalls, and theft records into a single report.“We started working on one of the most comprehensive reports that you can get in the industry,” Gasparian stated, “that pulls data from all different data points to bring you as complete a picture of a vehicle’s history as possible.”Access is another part of the equation. Traditional services typically charge per report, which can limit how much research a buyer is willing to do. GoodCar takes a different approach. “There were a few competitors in the industry, and a lot of them are basically charging you for just one report, and it’s a pretty pricey report,” Gasparian said. “We decided to give the consumer power to run as many lookups as they want.”He added, “It’s an information imbalance. We wanted to change that by giving consumers more control over the data.”From there, the company has been building out additional features around those core findings. Buyers can move from researching a vehicle to listing or purchasing one without switching platforms. That includes a marketplace designed to connect private buyers and sellers directly, rather than routing transactions through traditional dealership channels.“We’re expanding beyond vehicle history reports by giving private buyers and sellers the opportunity to buy and sell cars on the same platform,” Gasparian noted. “By connecting them directly, consumers can potentially save money.”Having the data isn’t always the problem—understanding it is. Vehicle reports can be hard to read, especially when it comes to title brands and accident history. GoodCar is building AI tools to make that information clearer.“With so much data available today, it can be overwhelming,” Gasparian said. “We’re introducing AI to help summarize the information and make it easier to understand.” The goal is to move beyond static reports and give users a better sense of risk, condition, and next steps without having to interpret the raw data themselves.About GoodCarGoodCar is an automotive data platform that helps consumers make informed decisions when evaluating, buying, or selling vehicles. The platform provides access to detailed, comprehensive vehicle history reports.GoodCar is also one of the approved data providers for the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS), a federal vehicle history database overseen by the U.S. Department of Justice through the Bureau of Justice Assistance. NMVTIS was created to help protect consumers from fraud and unsafe vehicles and to prevent stolen vehicles from being reintroduced into the marketplace.By combining trusted vehicle data with new digital tools, GoodCar aims to create a comprehensive platform that supports the entire car ownership journey—from understanding a vehicle’s past to confidently buying or selling it.

NASDAQ - GoodCar - From Vehicle History Reports to a Full Car Platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.