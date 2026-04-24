Calm coast to coast: TRIP launches in Walmart & Costco, rolls out nationwide in Target

TRIP Mindful Blend Sparkling Drink: a functional blend of calming botanicals and magnesium, designed to help you unwind, reset, and find calm in the everyday chaos.

TRIP expands nationwide at Target, Walmart, and Costco, now in 15,000+ doors, driving rapid growth and on track to hit $200M in sales this year.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRIP , the world’s leading calming beverage brand, today announced a landmark expansion across US retail, with nationwide rollouts at Target, alongside Walmart and Costco partnerships. The launches put TRIP on track to deliver $200 million in sales this year - doubling the business in twelve months and cementing its position as one of the fastest-growing drinks brands in the US.TRIP has rolled out nationwide at Target, with its range of calming drinks now on shelves in thousands of stores across the country. Launching in 700 doors initially, the brand quickly became a top performer velocity-wise which led to a rapid nationwide rollout across nearly 2,000 locations. Alongside Target, TRIP has launched into thousands of Walmart stores with its broadest retail partnership to date. Walmart shoppers can find TRIP across the full portfolio including single can drinks and multipacks.TRIP has also launched in Costco with an exclusive calming variety pack created specifically for the retailer. The pack quickly became one of Costco’s top-performing new launches, delivering strong velocity across stores from day one.Year to date, SPINS reported that calming and mood-lifting products are now the fastest-growing functional beverages, outpacing even protein, gut health, hydration and cognitive health. This is no surprise when Americans say that they are more concerned over their stress and mental health than the type of food they eat, their immunity or their exercise levels. For Gen Z, they ranked their mental health as their #1 health concern. (New Consumer 2025 Survey).TRIP’s community has helped drive its rapid growth, with millions of brand fans sharing UGC across social media of their “moments of everyday calm”, including several high-profile celebrities backing TRIP’s calming functionality and getting behind its mission to help one billion people find their calm. Going viral on social media, the combination of feel-good functionality and Instagram-worthy aesthetic design has made TRIP the go-to better-for-you beverage online - in the last 12 months alone TRIP has had a half billion impressions across Instagram and TikTok.TRIP’s investors - including Joe Jonas, Alessandra Ambrosio, Paul Wesley, and Ashley Graham - are more than just fans of the product. They share a deep alignment with the brand’s mission to bring calm into the everyday chaos and help people find balance in their daily lives.About TRIPFounded by husband-and-wife team Daniel and Olivia, TRIP is the world’s #1 Calming Beverage Brand. Its award-winning drinks and wellness products are crafted with botanicals and adaptogens to help people relax, unwind, and find balance. Since launch, TRIP has rapidly expanded across North America and Europe and is on track to deliver $200 million in profitable annual revenue this year. TRIP products are available nationwide in a range of partners including Soho House, Erewhon, Target, Walmart, Costco, Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, H-E-B, Wegmans and CVS, as well as natural retailers, cafés, and online.For more information, visit us.drink-trip.com or follow @trip.drinks on social media

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