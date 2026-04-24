3rd Millennium Womens Entrepreneurship, Leadership & Wellness Conference May 8-9, 2026 Chicago

Speaker Highlights

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd Millennium Women’s Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Wellness (WEL) Conference will be held on May 8–9, 2026, in Chicago, bringing together a global community of women entrepreneurs, leaders, researchers, and professionals. Building on the success of previous editions, the conference will focus on the theme: “A Summit for Future-Driven Leadership & Innovation – Empowering Women to Lead the Future: Innovation, Impact & Inner Strength.”The event is designed as a global platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and professional networking. It will feature discussions on key areas including entrepreneurship, leadership, management, and wellness, with an emphasis on emerging trends and innovations shaping the future of women’s leadership across sectors.The conference program includes multiple engagement formats such as plenary forums and workshops (30 minutes), keynote sessions (25 minutes), session speaker presentations (20 minutes), and panel discussions ranging from 45 to 60 minutes. These sessions aim to facilitate meaningful dialogue and interdisciplinary collaboration among participants.Organizers have announced a call for abstract submissions aligned with the conference’s core tracks. Selected contributions may be considered for publication in the Universal Journal of Women’s Entrepreneurship and Leadership (UJWEL), supporting the advancement of research and thought leadership in this domain.The conference is expected to attract a diverse audience, including women entrepreneurs, startup founders, corporate executives, policymakers, academicians, investors, wellness professionals, and social impact leaders. The event provides opportunities for participants to engage in discussions, explore partnerships, and gain insights into current and future industry developments.Further details, including the conference overview and speaker lineup, are available at:Conference Overview: https://etextonline.org/welconference UJWEL has expressed its support for the conference and its role in promoting scholarly and professional contributions that advance women’s leadership and empowerment globally.Participation in the conference and related activities is subject to registration.Media & Online Presence:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@textscribellc LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/14307906/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/welconferences/

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