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The Business Research Company's Sodium-Ion Battery Market to Reach $2.03 Billion by 2030 with 16.9% CAGR

Expected to grow to $1.93 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Sodium-Ion Battery market to surpass $2 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Batteries market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $205 billion by 2030, with Sodium-Ion Battery to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Sodium-Ion Battery market is estimated to account for nearly 0.04% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Sodium-Ion Battery Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the sodium-ion battery market in 2030, valued at $1.0 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing focus on cost-efficient battery alternatives, strong manufacturing ecosystem in Asia-Pacific, expanding investments in stationary energy storage infrastructure, supportive government policies for energy transition, abundant availability of sodium resources, and accelerating commercialization efforts by leading battery manufacturers across countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Sodium-Ion Battery Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the sodium-ion battery market in 2030, valued at $0.6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The rapid growth can be attributed to strong domestic battery manufacturing capabilities, significant government support for next-generation battery technologies, expanding large-scale energy storage deployments, increasing investments in commercialization of sodium-ion technologies, growing focus on reducing dependence on lithium imports, and presence of leading battery manufacturers driving innovation and scale.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Sodium-Ion Battery Market In 2030?

The sodium-ion battery market is segmented by type into carbon-based sodium-ion batteries, transition metal oxide sodium-ion batteries, graphite anode sodium-ion batteries, layered oxide cathode sodium-lon batteries, and polyanionic sodium-lon batteries. The transition metal oxide sodium-ion batteries market will be the largest segment of the sodium-ion battery market segmented by type, accounting for 38% or $0.77 billion of the total in 2030. The transition metal oxide sodium-ion batteries market will be supported by favorable electrochemical performance, ongoing advancements in cathode material design, increasing focus on improving energy density and cycle life, growing demand for scalable stationary storage solutions, and rising investments in commercialization of advanced sodium-ion chemistries.

The sodium-ion battery market is segmented by technology into aqueous, and non-aqueous. The non-aqueous market will be the largest segment of the sodium-ion battery market segmented by technology, accounting for 76% or $2 billion of the total in 2030. The non-aqueous sodium-ion battery market will be supported by higher energy density and broader application suitability, advancements in electrolyte and electrode materials, increasing demand for high-performance storage solutions, expanding commercialization of next-generation battery technologies, and growing investments in scalable energy storage systems.

The sodium-ion battery market is segmented by application into energy storage and grid integration, electric vehicles (EVs), residential energy storage, emergency backup and ups, and other applications. The energy storage and grid integration market will be the largest segment of the sodium-ion battery market segmented by application, accounting for 57% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The energy storage and grid integration market will be supported by rapid expansion of renewable energy capacity, increasing need for grid stabilization solutions, rising investments in smart grid infrastructure, the advantages of sodium-ion batteries in cost and material availability, and the growing deployment of utility-scale storage projects.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Sodium-Ion Battery Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the sodium-ion battery market leading up to 2030 is 17%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Sodium-Ion Battery Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global sodium-ion battery market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape large-scale energy storage deployment, battery material innovation, grid modernization strategies, electric mobility battery alternatives, and next-generation battery manufacturing ecosystems across global energy and technology markets.

Abundant And Low-Cost Raw Materials - The abundant and low-cost raw materials continue to significantly support the expansion of the sodium-ion battery market by 2030. Sodium is one of the most abundant elements on Earth and can be extracted from seawater and widely available mineral deposits, making it significantly cheaper than lithium and cobalt used in lithium-ion batteries. This cost advantage reduces battery production costs, particularly for large-scale energy storage systems. As industries seek cost-efficient alternatives for stationary storage and low-cost EVs, sodium-ion technology becomes increasingly attractive. As a result, the abundant and low-cost raw materials are anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Rising Demand For Grid-Scale And Renewable Energy Storage - The rising demand for grid-scale and renewable energy storage is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the sodium-ion battery market by 2030. The expansion of renewable energy systems such as solar and wind has created a strong need for affordable and scalable energy storage technologies. Sodium-ion batteries offer cost-effective storage solutions for stationary applications where weight and size constraints are less critical. Their affordability and abundant raw materials make them suitable for grid stabilization and renewable energy integration projects. Consequently, the rising demand for grid-scale and renewable energy storage are projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Improved Safety And Thermal Stability – The improved safety and thermal stability is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the sodium-ion battery market by 2030. Sodium-ion batteries exhibit better thermal stability compared with conventional lithium-ion batteries, reducing the risk of overheating and thermal runaway. This enhanced safety profile is particularly valuable for large-scale energy storage systems and electric mobility applications. As battery safety regulations tighten globally, safer chemistries like sodium-ion are gaining increasing interest among manufacturers and energy developers. Therefore, the improved safety and thermal stability are projected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Sodium-Ion Battery Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the carbon-based sodium-ion batteries market, the transition metal oxide sodium-ion batteries market, the graphite anode sodium-ion batteries market, the layered oxide cathode sodium-ion batteries market, and the polyanionic sodium-lon batteries market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1.1 billion in market value by 2030, driven by expansion of stationary energy storage markets, increasing focus on alternative battery chemistries, advancements in material science, and growing commercialization initiatives by battery manufacturers.

The carbon-based sodium-ion batteries market is projected to grow by $0.2 billion, the transition metal oxide sodium-ion batteries market by $0.4 billion, the graphite anode sodium-ion batteries market by $0.1 billion, the layered oxide cathode sodium-Ion batteries market by $0.4 billion, and the polyanionic sodium-ion batteries market by $0.1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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