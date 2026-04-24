KennCo Insurance Announces Partnership with Getaways with Kids

DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KennCo Insurance is pleased to announce a new partnership with April Drew, family-travel journalist and creator of Getaways with Kids . This new collaboration will see KennCo support April’s family travel newsletters for the remainder of 2026.Getaways with Kids has established itself as a must-have resource for Irish families who holiday both in Ireland and abroad, and who are seeking practical and useful travel advice. Through her own travel experiences and stories, April shares tips, advice and insights that make planning and travelling with kids, teens or groups less stressful.For the rest of 2026, KennCo will sponsor the Getaways with Kids family travel Newsletters.Noel Gavin, Marketing Manager at KennCo Insurance, said: "We are very happy to partner with April and Getaways with Kids. Through her platforms and podcast, April has helped to make holidays that little bit easier for families and parents all over Ireland. Helping families to plan fun and safe holidays, whether in Ireland or abroad, lines up with the travel cover and protection we offer at KennCo.”About KennCo Insurance: KennCo Insurance is a 100% Irish-owned company providing car, van, travel and home insurance policies since 2008. KennCo is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and supporting Ireland’s next generation of safe, confident drivers.About Getaways with Kids: Getaways with Kids, founded by family travel journalist April Drew, is a publishing platform that provides family travel news, reviews and travelling tips. April’s goal is to help parents and families travel more.

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