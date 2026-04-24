Northwest Collision Center Unveils Luxury Motorcoach Repair Facility

The St. Petersburg collision and refinishing center is expanding with a new luxury motorcoach facility focused on Prevost, Volkner Mobil, and Tiffin coaches.

Our new luxury motorcoach facility gives owners of Prevost, Volkner Mobil, and Tiffin coaches a trusted place for precise repair and refinishing in St. Petersburg.” — Greg Descent, Owner of Northwest Collision Center

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Collision Center is announcing a new luxury motorcoach repair and refinishing facility in St. Petersburg, with a focus on Prevost, Volkner Mobil, and Tiffin coaches.

The new facility expands the company’s repair and refinishing capabilities into the luxury motorcoach segment and builds on a public service profile centered on precision collision repair, refinishing, and restoration for all makes and models.

Northwest Collision Center describes itself as St. Petersburg’s oldest collision repair center, and has served the community for over 65 years, highlights I-CAR Gold Class certification, Mazda and Lexus factory approval, BBB accreditation, and a recent facility expansion from 17,000 to 42,000 square feet.

The new specialty also aligns with the company’s broader growth into RV and motor home repair, including Prevost and Tiffin lines, while extending a long-standing emphasis on craftsmanship, customer trust, and detailed repair work.

A Message From the Owner

"We built this new luxury motorcoach facility to serve owners who expect careful repairs, high-level refinishing, and the kind of detail-focused workmanship our team has been known for in St. Petersburg. Our goal is to give Prevost, Volkner Mobil, and Tiffin owners a trusted place to bring these vehicles when quality matters most," said Greg Descent, Owner of Northwest Collision Center

About Northwest Collision Center

Northwest Collision Center provides Auto Body & Collision Repair in St. Petersburg, along with collision repair, refinishing, and restoration services for all makes and models. The company says it has served the community for more than 65 years, is I-CAR Gold Class certified, and is factory approved by Mazda and Lexus. Northwest Collision Center is located at 3301 Tyrone Blvd. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33710.

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