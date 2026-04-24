Luby surpasses 45,000 active digital accounts with Finfy core banking platform growth

Luby

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luby , a global technology consulting firm focused on digital transformation and financial services, announced significant growth milestones for Finfy , its core banking platform designed to support fintechs, banks, and digital financial operations in Brazil.Finfy has surpassed 45,000 active digital accounts, reinforcing its adoption among organizations operating in the Brazilian financial ecosystem. The platform processes more than 5,000 daily transactions and has already handled over R$40 billion in total transaction volume, demonstrating its ability to operate at scale in a highly dynamic market.In addition to growth in usage, the platform maintains a 99.95% uptime rate over the past 12 months, ensuring high availability for clients running mission-critical operations. Its infrastructure also delivers API response times below 150 milliseconds, supporting real-time processing and seamless digital experiences.These results reflect the increasing demand for robust and scalable banking infrastructure in Brazil, where regulatory requirements and customer expectations continue to evolve. Finfy was designed to address these challenges by offering a flexible and modular core banking architecture adapted to the local market.The platform enables companies to launch and manage digital accounts, payments, and financial services with efficiency and control. It integrates with existing systems and third-party providers, allowing institutions to modernize operations without replacing their entire technology stack.Finfy also supports compliance and governance requirements specific to the Brazilian financial sector, helping organizations balance innovation with regulatory alignment. This is particularly relevant for fintechs and financial institutions seeking to scale sustainably in a competitive environment.With more than two decades of experience delivering technology solutions for financial institutions in Brazil and the United States, Luby positions Finfy as a strategic platform for organizations aiming to expand digital financial services with reliability and performance.More information about Luby and its solutions can be found at https://www.luby.co As digital banking continues to grow in Brazil, platforms capable of combining scalability, speed, and compliance are expected to play a central role in enabling the next generation of financial services.

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