CU*SOUTH Board Member Cindy Lindsey Named 2026 Advocacy Ambassador

RVA Financial Federal Credit Union CEO selected for inaugural cohort of new credit union advocacy program

Together, I think we can develop the kind of relationships and advocacy strategies that make a real difference for credit unions and the members we serve.” — Cindy Lindsey, CEO of RVA Financial Federal Credit Union

FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CU*SOUTH , a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides essential products and solutions for credit unions, is proud to congratulate board member Cindy Lindsey on her selection for The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates' (the League) newly-launched Advocacy Ambassadors executive program.Lindsey, who serves as CEO of RVA Financial Federal Credit Union in Richmond, Virginia, is among 15 credit union executives chosen for the program's inaugural cohort, drawn from the League's four-state footprint across Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia.The Advocacy Ambassadors program is designed to equip and support executive leaders shaping the future of the credit union movement. Running from March through September, the program brings together credit union CEOs to expand relationships of influence, leverage advocacy tools and resources and collaborate strategically before developing their own actionable advocacy plans.“I’m thrilled to be part of this inaugural cohort and to work alongside so many passionate, talented leaders,” said Lindsey. “Together, I think we can develop the kind of relationships and advocacy strategies that make a real difference for credit unions and the members we serve.”“Cindy's selection as an Advocacy Ambassador is a testament to her commitment to the credit union movement,” said Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH. “We're proud to have her representing both RVA Financial and CU*SOUTH in this important work.”CU*SOUTH congratulates Cindy Lindsey on her selection and looks forward to the impact she and her fellow Ambassadors will have on behalf of the credit union movement.###About CU*SOUTHCU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk.com network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth.com.About The League of Credit Unions & AffiliatesThe League of Credit Unions & Affiliates provides a platform for advocacy, collaboration, and innovation, representing 373 credit unions across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Virginia and their 33.6 million members, as well as $471.3 billion in assets. The League serves as an advocate through credit union engagement, advocacy impact, Foundation resources, and LEVERAGE products and services. Join us in supporting credit unions by learning more at www.the-league.coop . Follow The League on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.About RVA Financial Federal Credit UnionRVA Financial Federal Credit Union was founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to fair, transparent and supportive financial services. For years, the credit union has proudly helped members at every life stage, from opening a first savings account to buying a home, managing their credit, or planning for retirement. RVA Financial blends the personal service of a local credit union with modern digital banking tools to ensure its members can manage their money securely and conveniently, anytime, anywhere. Learn more at rvafinancial.com

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