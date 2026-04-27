New Optima Series Kit Provides Silky-Smooth DIY Countertop Project for Just $199

Optima countertop in Sun Kiss shows how light bounces off the stone surface. Rich stone tones of Agate Grey shine through on the Optima countertop from Daich Coatings. A dining room table topped in Crystal Jade from the Optima Series from Daich Coatings sparkles in the sunlight.

The new Optima Series in SpreadStone™ Mineral Select Countertop Finishing Kit from Daich Coatings has 8 colors providing a sparkly, highly-polished stone look.

The Optima kit can upgrade any old wood, laminate, Formica® or tile countertop with very little effort and at an extremely affordable price of $199.” — Peter Daich, President of Daich Coatings

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleek and smooth, the new elegant surface finish in the Optima Series of the SpreadStone™ Mineral Select Countertop Finishing Kit from Daich Coatings brings homeowners an entirely different option for redoing their countertops. Eight new colors in the Optima Series provide a soft palette of stone colors with a sparkly, highly-polished look for kitchen and bathroom countertops, coffee tables and other surfaces.

The new colors include: Agate Grey, Black Pearl, Crystal Jade, Dover White, Sea Spray, Stone Lace, Stone Mist and Sun Kiss.

“The Optima Series gives a new option to homeowners looking for a sleek, polished look to their countertop,” according to Peter Daich, president of Daich Coatings. “No artistic skills are needed with this project. Laying down the stone surface is as easy as painting. This kit can upgrade any old wood, laminate, Formica® or tile countertop with very little effort and at an extremely affordable price of $199.”

The original SpreadStone™ Mineral Select Countertop Finishing Kits, available in 10 real stone textured finishes, are the most popular and best-selling countertop kits offered by Daich Coatings. The completed surface is a real stone finish with a coarseness controlled by the DIY installer. Now, with the Optima Series, the option exists for different real stone colors plus a final clear coating of urethane to be applied, capturing the beautiful stone finish and providing a smooth-as-glass overlay.



Weekend Countertop Replacement

The easy-application process takes just three days from start to finish. After prepping the area, on day one the primer and two stone coats are applied. After allowing for drying, on day two the surface is easily sanded smooth, remove dust and apply conditioner to harden the stone, then roll on epoxy coating. Again, after cure time, on day three spot sanding any rough surfaces and finally adding a clear urethane topcoat to shield the surface. After two hours the countertop is dried and finished, with normal use resuming the next day!

Both the original and Optima Series of the SpreadStone Mineral Select Countertop Finishing Kits cover up to 40 square feet of space. Kits come complete with all applicator tools and coatings. Finished countertops are heat and impact resistant, plus water repellant, and wipe clean with common household cleaners.

“With the introduction of the Optima Series, people now have two great style options for transforming their countertop surfaces at very affordable pricing,” says Daich. “We’re confident that even people who have applied the textured countertop kit in the past will be enticed to update their surfaces with the new silky-smooth Optima Series kits!”

Daich Coatings is known for offering award-winning DIY project kits and products that allow both homeowners and contractors to enhance properties. The company is a leader in the development and manufacture of decorative stone coatings, high performance paints and architectural maintenance products.

From real stone finishes to anti-slip sealers, Daich Coatings offers a wide variety of cost-effective surface solutions for residential and commercial properties. Products may be purchased with free shipping from www.daichcoatings.com.

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