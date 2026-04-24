Stein Sperling Managing Partner Jeff Schwaber Named to The Daily Record’s 2026 Managing Partners Awards

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stein Sperling is pleased to announce that Managing Partner Jeff Schwaber has been named one of The Daily Record’s inaugural Managing Partners Awards honorees. This recognition highlights outstanding leaders across Maryland who demonstrate exceptional leadership, integrity, and measurable impact within their organizations and communities.

Schwaber was selected from a competitive pool of nominees for his distinguished career, commitment to mentorship, and lasting contributions to both the legal profession and the broader community. As Managing Partner of Stein Sperling, he has played a pivotal role in guiding the firm’s growth while fostering a culture grounded in collaboration, service, and excellence.

A graduate of Harvard University and Georgetown University Law Center, Schwaber joined Stein Sperling in 1991 and became a partner in 1994. Over the course of his career, he has remained dedicated not only to his clients, but also to mentoring the next generation of attorneys and giving back to the community.

Among his most significant contributions is his leadership in creating Home Court, an annual charity basketball game he conceived of while a law student at Georgetown. Now in its 39th year, the event has raised more than $16 million for the Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless, supporting thousands of individuals in need of critical legal services.

Schwaber’s leadership extends beyond the firm through his longstanding involvement with the Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless – including as past president and fundraising chair—and in other professional and community organizations, including the Bar Foundation of Montgomery County. His commitment to service has been recognized with honors such as the Jewish Community Center’s prestigious Benjamin Ourisman Memorial Award for Civic Achievement.

“Jeff’s leadership reflects a deep commitment to both excellence in the practice of law and meaningful service to the community,” said Stein Sperling CEO, Tara Mobley. “This recognition is a testament to the impact he has made not only within Stein Sperling, but across the legal community and beyond.”

The 2026 Managing Partners Awards honorees will be celebrated at an awards event on June 9, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Baltimore BWI Airport.

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