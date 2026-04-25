Buffalo Bill Center of the West Celebrates Partnership Advancing Wyoming State Shooting Complex

Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Cody, WY Buffalo Bill Center of the West Logo

Partnership links history, education, and marksmanship in development of premier Wyoming shooting complex

This partnership represents an extraordinary alignment of mission and place.” — Rebecca West, CEO, Buffalo Bill Center of the West

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Buffalo Bill Center of the West proudly joins the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) and the Wyoming State Shooting Complex (WSSC) in announcing a landmark collaboration that will establish Cody, Wyoming, as a premier destination for shooting sports, education, and historical interpretation.This partnership coincides with the CMP’s recently announced $10 million challenge grant in support of the WSSC, an investment that underscores a shared national vision to promote firearms safety, marksmanship training, and youth development. Structured as a three-year matching initiative, the grant will double the impact of private and industry contributions to the project.Located just seven miles south of Cody on 2,000 acres of state-contributed land, the Wyoming State Shooting Complex is designed to become one of the most advanced shooting sports facilities in the country. The Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s involvement brings a unique cultural and educational dimension to the project, connecting modern marksmanship with the deep historical legacy of firearms in the American West.At the heart of this collaboration is the Cody Firearms Museum , which houses more than 7,000 firearms and represents the most comprehensive collection of American arms in the world. Together, the Center of the West and its partners will create a distinctive visitor experience—one that allows audiences to explore the history, technology, and cultural significance of firearms before engaging with the discipline of shooting sports in a modern setting.“This partnership represents an extraordinary alignment of mission and place,” said Center of the West CEO Rebecca West. “By connecting the unmatched historical resources of the Center of the West with a world-class shooting facility, we are helping to create an experience that is educational, responsible, and uniquely rooted in the American West.”In addition to its educational contributions, the Center of the West will collaborate with WSSC and CMP to support programming, interpretation, and visitor engagement opportunities that serve a broad public audience, from youth participants and competitive shooters to international travelers visiting the Yellowstone region.Construction at the Wyoming State Shooting Complex is already underway, with core infrastructure and venue planning progressing toward a targeted grand opening in 2027. Once complete, the facility will host national-level competitions, recreational shooting opportunities, and training programs designed to promote safety, skill development, and lifelong learning.This partnership reflects a shared commitment to preserving history while advancing the future of responsible firearms use, ensuring that Cody remains a place where the stories, skills, and traditions of the American West continue to thrive.About the Buffalo Bill Center of the WestThe Buffalo Bill Center of the West is a Smithsonian Affiliate and home to five world-class museums under one roof, including the Cody Firearms Museum. Located in Cody, Wyoming, the Center brings the stories of the American West and Yellowstone region to life through immersive exhibitions, educational programs, and unparalleled collections.

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