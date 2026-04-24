PLAVE Returns to the Billboard Charts with Their Latest Album Caligo Pt.2

Photo Credit: VLAST

“Born Savage” is #172 in Billboard’s Global 200 chart, with all of the tracks from Caligo Pt.2 landing on Billboard’s Billboard Global Excl. US chart

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A week after the release of Caligo Pt.2 , dimension-altering virtual K-pop group, PLAVE , has landed back in the Billboard Charts. For the week of April 13th, Caligo Pt.2 entered Billboard Japan’s Top Album Sales chart at #3, Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums chart at #8, and Billboard Japan’s Download Albums #29. And in the following week, their title track “ Born Savage ” entered Billboard’s Global 200 chart at #172, and all of the tracks from Caligo Pt.2 landed on Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart: #62 for "Born Savage,” #89 for "Think I Am," #94 "HMPH! (feat. SOLE)," #103 for "Blossom Parade," and #115 for "Lunar Hearts." Caligo Pt.2 was released online on Monday, April 13th, with the physical album being available outside of the U.S. on Tuesday, April 14th, and then in the U.S. on Friday, April 17th.“This is an album we made with the happiness of PLLI, our fandom, in mind. Every member puts a lot of thought into creating something that PLLI would truly be satisfied with. It means so much to us, and we're so grateful, that the songs you're listening to right now are brightening your day. We worked very hard to show you how much we've grown. From the powerful rock-based title track to a song that brings back the 90s vibes, to an a cappella track - five songs carry five different colors. Please give PLAVE's Caligo Pt.2 a lot of listen!” - YEJUN, Member of PLAVEThis is the third time PLAVE has placed on Billboard's charts. The group first entered the Billboard Charts with the release of their third mini-album Caligo Pt.1, for which they were also featured on the cover of Billboard Korea and featured in Billboard US’ print magazine in the May 17, 2025 edition. Caligo Pt.1 and “BBUU!,” the title track of the group's second single album PLBBUU, also placed on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts in 2025, and their return this year proves PLAVE’s growing global popularity.According to the Korean album site HANTEO CHART on April 20th, PLAVE’s first-week album sales for Caligo Pt.2 exceeded 1.2 million copies, which is a new record high for the group since their debut. Their previous first-week album sales record was set by their second single album, PLBBUU, released in November 2025. The album sold more than 1.09 million copies in the first week since its release and recorded the second-highest first-week sales for a single album released by a boy group in K-pop history, following BTS’ Butter. With Caligo Pt.2, PLAVE also took third place in the Oricon Weekly Album Ranking, Japan’s most recognized and established music chart, for the week of April 27th.ABOUT PLAVEPLAVE is a revolutionary virtual idol group redefining the K-pop and music industry landscape with members YEJUN, NOAH, BAMBY, EUNHO, and HAMIN. Introduced by VLAST, PLAVE combines cutting-edge technology, immersive storytelling, and self-produced artistry to push the boundaries of what’s possible in music and entertainment. By blending genuine artistry with groundbreaking innovation, PLAVE is pioneering the future of K-pop. Their webtoon-inspired character designs make them instantly recognizable, but beyond their virtual personas, PLAVE is a fully self-producing group, with each member actively contributing to their artistry. YEJUN, NOAH, and EUNHO handle all lyrics, composition, and production, while BAMBY and HAMIN are responsible for choreography and performance direction.PLAVE debuted with their single "ASTERUM" in March 2023 and quickly achieved many milestones once thought impossible for virtual idols. They became the first virtual idol group to top multiple major music charts and win first place on multiple music shows, setting new benchmarks and cementing their status in K-pop and music history.Their outstanding achievements only continue to prove the group’s worldwide influence and overall potential.

PLAVE 'Born Savage' M/V

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