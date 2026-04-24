Knutson + Casey Law Office Secures Appeal Victory Reversing Dismissal in Mayo Mankato Medical Malpractice Case

Randall Knutson Blue Earth County Courthouse

Mankato Minnesota Wrongful Death Trial

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knutson + Casey Law Office of Mankato has secured a significant appellate victory in a medical malpractice case against Mayo Clinic Health System of Mankato, with the Minnesota Court of Appeals reversing the district court’s dismissal of the plaintiffs’ case and sending the matter back for a new trial.

In a decision filed February 9, 2026, the Minnesota Court of Appeals held that district court Judge Andrea Lieser erred in granting judgment as a matter of law in favor of the defendants after the plaintiffs had presented their case at trial. The appeal arose from a wrongful death medical malpractice lawsuit involving the death of Dennis Zabel. Blue Earth County District Court File No. 07-CV-20-3440.

The plaintiffs alleged that Mayo Clinic Health System of Mankato and an emergency physician failed to timely order a CT scan and properly evaluate signs and symptoms of a brain hemorrhage. At trial, the plaintiffs presented expert testimony that the patient’s symptoms, medical history, and use of blood-thinning medication warranted additional imaging, and that earlier detection of the hemorrhage likely would have prevented the fatal outcome.

After the plaintiffs rested, the district court judge Lieser granted judgment as a matter of law for the defense on the issue of causation, concluding that the plaintiffs’ expert testimony was insufficient for the jury to decide the case. On appeal, however, the Court of Appeals disagreed.

The appellate court ruled that the plaintiffs had presented expert testimony to permit a jury to decide whether the defendants’ failures were a substantial factor in causing Mr. Zabel’s death. The court emphasized that any claimed weaknesses or gaps in the expert testimony were issues for the jury to weigh, not grounds for taking the case away from the jury altogether. The court reversed the ruling of the Blue Earth County District Court and remanded the case for a new trial.

“This is an important decision recognizing that juries, not judges on post-proof motions, should decide disputed factual questions when there is sufficient expert evidence to support the claim,” the firm said.

Knutson + Casey Law Office served as trial and appellate counsel for the plaintiffs and successfully argued that the district court had improperly removed the causation issue from the jury’s consideration.

Knutson + Casey Law Office is a top-rated personal injury firm based in Mankato, Minnesota. The firm has been voted Best Law Firm in Mankato, Best Personal Injury Firm in Rochester, Minnesota, and has been recognized as Minnesota Attorneys of the Year on three separate occasions. The firm is known for handling serious injury, wrongful death, and complex litigation matters throughout Minnesota.

For more information about Knutson + Casey Law Office, or visit www.knutsoncasey.com.

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Knutson + Casey Law Office

Randall Knutson, lead counsel

507.344.8888

randy@knutsoncasey.com

www.knutsoncasey.com

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