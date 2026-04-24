hiTechMODA Builds a Global Stage for the Next Big Names in Fashion

hiTechMODA Logo Fashion Designers (L-R): Alonso Maximo, Marjorie Kobayashi, Marjorie Renner, Altrn8tv, SCIPH (Photo Credits: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic, Andre Franco, Getty Images / Richard Board) Model on the iconic Red Stairs Carpet in Cannes (Photo credit: Alonso Maximo)

Pamela Privette’s Team redefine the runway experience by connecting creative voices with audiences in New York, Milan, Paris, Cannes and Tokyo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- hiTechMODA is continuing to distinguish itself as a dynamic force in the fashion industry by creating runway opportunities for emerging, independent and established designers in some of the world’s most influential fashion capitals. With a mission centered on designing opportunities, the company has built a reputation for helping talent gain exposure, build credibility and present collections on an international stage.In 2026, hiTechMODA has already demonstrated the breadth of that vision with a two day showcase during New York Fashion Week in February, followed by a March shows in Milan, and a presentation during Paris Fashion Week, during the Cannes Film Festival on May 19th, 2026 and a June 18th, 2026 event in Tokyo, Japan. This growing international footprint reflects the company’s larger purpose: to offer designers more than a runway by connecting them to visibility, production value and meaningful industry access in markets that shape global fashion.On May 19th, 2026, hiTechMODA presents an elite fashion showcase at the historic Carlton Cannes, bridging the gap between high-fashion couture and cinematic artistry. This exclusive event offers designers premium production, professional backstage support, and global media exposure, alongside the prestigious "Iconic Red Stairs Experience."Since its launch in 2018, hiTechMODA has positioned itself as a platform that responds to the changing realities of the fashion business. As the industry has evolved, the company has focused on helping designers adapt by offering professional runway production, marketing support, photography, video and promotional opportunities that extend beyond a single show. By doing so, hiTechMODA provides a practical and aspirational pathway for designers seeking to elevate their brands in a competitive marketplace.What sets hiTechMODA apart is its emphasis on access and inclusion. The company works with established designers, emerging labels and indie fashion talent, while also creating opportunities for aspiring models, photographers, videographers, interns and volunteers. In this way, hiTechMODA has developed an ecosystem that supports creative growth across multiple levels of the fashion industry and gives participants the chance to be part of professionally produced events in highly visible settings.As fashion increasingly becomes a global and digitally amplified business, hiTechMODA’s model has proven especially timely. Its approach combines live runway presentation with press outreach, marketing integration and broad exposure opportunities designed to help designers reach audiences well beyond the venue itself. For many new and upcoming designers, that expanded visibility can be as valuable as the runway appearance, helping transform a moment of presentation into a larger brand building opportunity.With events spanning New York, Milan, Paris, Cannes and Tokyo, hiTechMODA continues to strengthen its standing as a unique fashion industry player and a gateway for discovery. At a time when designers are looking for authentic pathways to recognition, the company is offering a stage where talent can be seen, supported and introduced to a wider world.For designers and fashion creatives looking to grow their presence on the global stage, hiTechMODA is proving that opportunity, when paired with vision and execution, can become its own form of influence.About hiTechMODA Productions:hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA is setting the new standard for modern fashion showcases.For more information, please visit www.hitechmoda.com IG: @hiTechMODA | F: hitechmoda | X / T: @HitechModa | Y: @hitechmoda

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