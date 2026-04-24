Floyi Publishes Three-Pillar Topical Authority Audit for SEO and AI Search Teams

Floyi's Topical Authority Score dashboard displays Content Authority, Market Authority and AI Authority scores side by side with trend data, making the weakest pillar in a site's authority system visible at a glance. Floyi AIRS Analyzer AI Search Engine Results Side-by-Side Comparison The Three-Pillar Topical Authority Audit Scorecard contains 21 questions across Content, Market and AI Authority, each scored 0, 1 or 2 for a total authority score between 0 and 42.

A 15-minute, 21-question diagnostic scores Content Authority, Market Authority and AI Authority to pinpoint where content strategies break and stall.

Topical authority isn't a single metric. It's three: Content, Market and AI.” — Yoyao Hsueh

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Floyi today released the Three-Pillar Topical Authority Audit , a free diagnostic framework that helps SEO teams, agencies and content strategists identify why their organic authority is not compounding in search and AI answer engines. The framework is available on the Floyi website alongside a downloadable scorecard.Most SEO audits rely on lagging indicators such as rankings, backlinks and technical crawl errors. These metrics explain what already happened but do not answer whether a site is building real authority in its topic space. Teams can spend full quarters optimizing the wrong areas because the audit model itself never looked at authority structure.The Three-Pillar Topical Authority Audit replaces rankings-only diagnostics with a structured assessment across three defined pillars:- Content Authority: the strength of a site's topical foundation, including coverage depth, subtopic structure and internal linking against a defined topical map.- Market Authority: a site's share of visibility and content quality relative to direct competitors across the same topic space.- AI Authority: a site's ability to be retrieved, parsed, mentioned, and cited by AI search systems, including AI Overviews, AI Mode, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.The audit takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and does not require SEO tools or external data. A companion scorecard contains 21 questions in total, with 7 questions per pillar, each scored 0, 1 or 2 against defined criteria. Each pillar produces a score from 0 to 14, and the combined audit produces a score from 0 to 42. The lowest-scoring pillar identifies the weakest link in a site's authority system, which is usually the actual bottleneck blocking organic growth.Most SEO strategies break because two pillars are strong and one is quietly failing. Sites are rarely weak across all three. Teams keep reinforcing what already works while the weak pillar remains unaddressed. The Three-Pillar Topical Authority Audit is designed to make that uneven pattern visible by naming each pillar and scoring them on the same scale. The framework addresses both traditional SEO visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), the emerging practice of optimizing content for AI answer engines."Topical authority isn't a single metric. It's three: Content, Market and AI. When all three are scored on the same scale, the real bottleneck becomes obvious," said Yoyao Hsueh, founder and CEO of Floyi.Floyi implements the Three-Pillar Topical Authority Audit inside its platform through three connected tools. The Authority Planner supports Content Authority diagnostics by mapping topical structure and topic importance against published coverage. The Competitor Matrix supports Market Authority diagnostics by comparing coverage, rankings and AI citations against named competitors. The AIRS Analyzer supports AI Authority diagnostics by measuring brand presence across 9 AI search engines and 2 classic search engines in a single query.The Three-Pillar Topical Authority Audit framework and downloadable scorecard are available now at https://floyi.com/blog/topical-authority-audit/ About FloyiFloyi is a content strategy and topical authority platform that implements the Topical Maps Unlocked methodology created by founder Yoyao Hsueh. Teams build four-level topical maps that define site-wide authority architecture, generate briefs and drafts that inherit the map's hierarchy and intent, and measure share of voice, rankings and AI citations across AI Overviews, AI Mode, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity. Unlike SERP-first optimization tools that improve individual pages in isolation, Floyi connects brand identity, audience research, topical architecture, content production, and authority measurement in one workflow, replacing the 5 to 7 disconnected tools most SEO teams stitch together.About Yoyao HsuehYoyao Hsueh is the founder and CEO of Floyi and the creator of the Topical Maps Unlocked methodology, a framework for building topical authority applied across more than 300 brand engagements and studied by over 2,000 SEOs, content strategists and digital marketers through the Topical Maps Unlocked course. He also operates TopicalMap.com, a done-for-you topical mapping service for agencies and enterprise teams, and publishes the weekly Digital Surfer newsletter on SEO, content strategy and AI search.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.