The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Shared Web Hosting Service Industry Analysis Report 2026 highlighting major trends, drivers, and forecast insights.

Expected to grow to $28.48 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The shared web hosting service market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, driven by the growing need for affordable and efficient online presence solutions. As businesses and individuals increasingly move toward digital platforms, the demand for shared hosting services continues to rise. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping this sector through 2026 and beyond.

Strong Market Growth and Size Outlook for Shared Web Hosting Service

The shared web hosting service market has demonstrated impressive growth and is projected to increase from $19.31 billion in 2025 to $20.83 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth during the past years has been primarily fueled by rising demand for personal websites, the expansion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), increased internet accessibility, widespread adoption of Linux and Windows hosting platforms, and the surge in e-commerce activities.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $28.48 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Factors contributing to this surge include greater adoption of cloud infrastructure, increasing preference for managed hosting services, growth in the online presence of large enterprises, heightened emphasis on cybersecurity and data protection, and the expansion of premium hosting and developer-focused service offerings. Key trends anticipated during this period involve broader use of cloud-based shared hosting, rising demand for managed hosting solutions, integrated automated backup and security features, premium and developer hosting plans, and cost-effective hosting options tailored for SMEs.

Understanding Shared Web Hosting Services and Their Benefits

Shared web hosting refers to a hosting model where multiple websites share the resources of a single physical server, such as storage space, bandwidth, processing power, and network connectivity. This setup offers a cost-efficient hosting solution while maintaining essential performance, security, and maintenance support, making it particularly suited for individuals, startups, and small businesses that require affordable and manageable online infrastructure.

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How Growing Small and Medium Enterprises Propel Market Demand

The expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is a significant factor driving the shared web hosting market’s growth. SMEs, typically defined as businesses with fewer than 250 employees and simpler organizational structures, are embracing digital technologies and cloud-based models to cut capital expenses, boost operational efficiency, and facilitate faster market entry and scalable growth. Shared web hosting services provide these enterprises with affordable, easy-to-manage platforms for establishing their digital footprint, reducing IT complexity and costs through shared resources and managed services. This support enables SMEs to focus more on business growth and customer engagement.

For example, in August 2025, South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) reported that the number of SMEs reached 8,299,000, representing 99.9% of all businesses—a rise of 256,000 (3.2%) compared to 8,043,000 in 2022. This increase in SMEs worldwide is a key factor propelling the shared web hosting service market forward.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in Shared Web Hosting

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the shared web hosting service market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The shared web hosting market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global growth patterns and opportunities.

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