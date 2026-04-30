Eradicate Hate Announces Six New Board Members to Advance Mission of Preventing Hate-Fueled Violence

Their expertise will support efforts to make communities safer for all

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Eradicate Hate announced the addition of six new members to its Board of Directors as the organization expands its global reach and efforts to prevent all forms of hate-fueled violence. The new board members include Sara Carlson, former Deputy General Counsel for Analysis, Technology, and Science in the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Office of the General Counsel; Dr. Colin P. Clarke, Executive Director of The Soufan Center; Robert DeMichiei, retired Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center; Dr. Heidi Ellis, Associate Professor in Psychology and Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital; Vidhya Ramalingam, Founder and CEO of Moonshot; and Dr. Robert Scherrer, Executive Director of the Allegheny Intermediate Unit (AIU) in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. The new members join a dynamic and dedicated Board encompassing vast experience across different sectors, including education, health, government, and law, as well as survivors. Their unparalleled expertise will bring vital perspectives on how to address this global challenge.

“Everyone has a role to play in preventing hate-fueled violence, and our new Board members exemplify that by bringing backgrounds in fields as diverse as counterterrorism, technology, education, and mental health,” said Brette Steele, President of Eradicate Hate. “As Eradicate Hate continues to expand its year-round programming and bolster its work globally, we are excited to welcome and collaborate with them to guide our efforts to forge communities safer for all.”

Rooted in the aftermath of the deadliest antisemitic shooting in the U.S., Eradicate Hate has grown from an annual Global Summit that brings people together to create practical solutions to prevent hate-fueled violence, to a 501(c)3 nonpartisan nonprofit that runs year-round programs and initiatives such as the youth-focused UP End Hate, Reach Out Resource Hub, and Prevention Practitioners Network. Eradicate Hate recently released its 2025 Impact Report, detailing the results of its efforts to prevent hate-fueled violence last year through these programs and more.

The new members of Eradicate Hate’s Board of Directors on joining the Board:

“My experience in counterterrorism and the military has taught me that private organizations can play an important role in combating the growing threat from violent extremist movements. Defeating this threat requires practical solutions and strong partnerships,” said Carlson. “I’m proud to be a member of Eradicate Hate’s Board and support work that will forge these partnerships to keep communities safe, both online and offline.”

“Growing threats to national security and incidents of hate-fueled violence demonstrate now more than ever the importance of organizations like Eradicate Hate,” said Clarke. “I’m proud to be a part of Eradicate Hate’s mission, and to work alongside other dedicated and determined Board members to create innovative, multidisciplinary solutions that will make a difference.”

“I feel a deep connection to the city and a responsibility to work towards a community free from hate-fueled violence,” said DeMichiei. “I greatly appreciate the honor to serve on Eradicate Hate’s Board and to advance its strategy and solutions, not just in Pennsylvania, but globally.”

“Mental health is a crucial part of violence prevention, and I’m proud to already serve on the Advisory Board of Eradicate Hate’s Prevention Practitioners Network in their work to apply public health approaches to prevention,” said Ellis. “I am excited to continue my work with Eradicate Hate as a member of its Board, and to collaborate with others dedicated to getting people the help they need and keeping our communities safe.”

“As the leader of an organization aiming to disrupt and counter violent extremism globally, I’ve learned that collaboration is key to prevention,” said Ramalingam. “Eradicate Hate provides an important forum to partner with others passionate about stopping hate-fueled violence.”

“Empowering youth with the tools they need to prevent hate-fueled violence and feel secure at school is a passion of mine,” said Scherrer. “As a member of Eradicate Hate’s Board, I will be able to work closely with experts across different fields to find feasible solutions to violence prevention.”

Eradicate Hate also thanks Jeffery Finkelstein, the President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, for his invaluable service to Eradicate Hate from the beginning on the Community Advisory Board from 2021 to 2023 and then the Board of Directors from 2023 to 2026. His expertise and leadership were vital to advancing Eradicate Hate’s mission. Until Eradicate Hate formed a nonprofit corporation, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh was indispensable in serving as Eradicate Hate’s fiscal sponsor. Finkelstein was instrumental in making the Eradicate Hate Global Summit a success.

More information about the new members and the Board of Directors can be found here.

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Eradicate Hate believes that no matter who you are, we all have a role in preventing hate-fueled violence. Rooted in the aftermath of the deadliest antisemitic shooting in the U.S., the organization has grown from an annual Global Summit to a nonpartisan nonprofit providing comprehensive, year-round programs all working toward one common goal – to find practical solutions to prevent hate-fueled violence. Together we can make our communities safer for all. Learn more at www.eradicatehate.org or in the latest Eradicate Hate Impact Report and check out the new Reach Out Resource Hub, a first-of-its-kind national resource that Eradicate Hate recently launched to help those at risk of radicalization and those impacted by hate-fueled violence.

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