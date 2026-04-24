NYC Second Chance Rescue to Honor Ralph Macchio, Rob and Marisol Thomas, and Dr. Tom Walker at Annual Rescue Ball

NYC Second Chance Rescue Logo Rescue Ball (Image Credit: NYC SCR)

The 6th Annual Fundraising Gala will take Place at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers Supporting NYC Second Chance Rescue’s Mission

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYC Second Chance Rescue will host its 6th Annual Rescue Ball at The Lighthouse, 61 Chelsea Piers, New York, NY on Wednesday, April 29th, 2026. The organization’s signature fundraising gala will bring together animal advocates, philanthropists, and supporters for an evening dedicated to helping save the lives of dogs and cats in need.This year’s Rescue Ball will honor Ralph Macchio, Rob and Marisol Thomas, founders of Sidewalk Angels Foundation, and Dr. Tom Walker, all of whom will receive the Angel & Hero Award for their dedication to animal welfare. Comedian Anthony Rodia will host the evening. Special guests Georgina Bloomberg and Elaine Hendrix are also set to attend, with a performance by John Lloyd Young and music by DJ GEO ROC.Guests will enjoy specialty cocktails, a vegetarian and vegan menu, and live and silent auctions as NYC Second Chance Rescue celebrates 17 years and 17,000 lives saved. Proceeds from the evening will support the nonprofit’s ongoing mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome critically injured and neglected animals, as well as those at high risk of euthanasia.About NYC Second Chance Rescue:NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 2009. With the generous contributions of its dedicated community of donors and supporters, the organization has successfully saved over 17,000 lives from an unimaginable fate.The primary focus of NYC Second Chance Rescue is on large breed dogs and dogs and cats in need of critical, life-saving care, as these two categories represent the majority of euthanasia’s in the United States. Nine out of ten animals that enter NYC Second Chance Rescue were initially slated for euthanasia at municipal shelters. Through its foster care system and Adoption Center in Long Island City, NYC Second Chance Rescue provides comprehensive medical care and a safe haven for all pets.To adopt, foster, donate or volunteer visit www.nycsecondchancerescue.org . save lives and join our team!IG: @nycscr | F: SecondChanceRescueNycDogs | X / T: @nycscr

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