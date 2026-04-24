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Synisra — a Lahore-based dental SEO agency founded by Israr Khurshid

We help dental clinics stop renting visibility through paid ads and start owning their Google rankings permanently through ethical, long-term SEO.” — Israr Khurshid, Synisra

LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synisra Launches Pakistan's First Dedicated Dental SEO Service, Helping Clinics Replace Paid Ads With Organic Patient BookingsLed by Israr Khurshid , Synisra introduces a 180-day organic growth roadmap built exclusively for dental practices across Pakistan and the USA.Synisra, a specialist SEO agency headquartered at 38-D Lower Mall, Lahore, today announced the full launch of its dedicated dental SEO services — a first-of-its-kind offering in Pakistan designed to help dental clinics build long-term organic visibility and reduce their dependence on costly Google Ads campaigns.The agency is led by Israr Khurshid, a seasoned local SEO expert with deep expertise in local search, AI-era optimisation, and the specific patient-search behaviour that determines which dental clinics dominate Google results in their area. Under his leadership, Synisra has developed a proprietary 180-day dental SEO roadmap that covers technical audits, Google Business Profile optimisation, geo-targeted content, local citation building, and schema markup — all engineered to deliver measurable patient booking growth within a clearly defined timeline."Most dental clinics in Pakistan are trapped in a cycle of paying for ads every month with no lasting return," said Israr Khurshid, Founder of Synisra. "The moment the ad budget stops, the patients stop. We built Synisra to give clinics a way out — a sustainable, compounding organic presence that they own permanently."As a focused local SEO company , Synisra works exclusively with dental clients, giving the agency a level of niche expertise that generalist digital marketing firms cannot match. The company's service model includes free initial dental SEO analyses, transparent monthly reporting in plain English, and a strictly white-hat methodology that protects client websites from algorithm penalties.Synisra's dental SEO services are also tailored for the evolving search landscape — including Google's AI Overviews, voice search, and conversational queries — ensuring that client clinics remain visible not just today, but as search behaviour continues to shift.As a dedicated dental SEO company , Synisra serves solo practitioners, group practices, orthodontists, cosmetic dentists, and implant specialists across Pakistan and the United States. The agency's current client base spans multiple cities, with a growing presence in Lahore's highly competitive dental market.Dental clinics interested in a free, no-commitment SEO analysis can book a call directly through the agency's website at synisra.com.

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