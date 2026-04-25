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The Business Research Company's Server Security Market expected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR through 2030, as detailed in the industry report.

Expected to grow to $37.97 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The server security market is becoming increasingly critical as cyber threats continue to escalate and organizations seek robust protections for their IT infrastructures. Understanding the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and future trends can provide a clearer picture of where this industry is headed and what factors are shaping its trajectory.

Projected Market Size and Growth of the Server Security Market

Over recent years, the server security market has experienced significant growth. It is anticipated to increase from $24.04 billion in 2025 to $26.3 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This expansion has been fueled by the rising frequency of cyberattacks, broader adoption of server-based IT infrastructures, heightened concerns over data confidentiality and compliance, the surge in malware and ransomware incidents, and the growth of enterprise IT networks.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=33690&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Looking ahead, the server security market is set to maintain strong momentum, with projections reaching $37.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6%. Key factors driving this forecast include the widespread deployment of cloud and hybrid server environments, increased use of AI-powered threat detection technologies, growing demand for managed security services, the proliferation of IoT-connected servers, and a rising need for real-time monitoring coupled with automated patch management. Emerging market trends also highlight a shift toward cloud-based security solutions, continuous monitoring and threat detection integration, enhanced patch management, and a focus on securing hybrid server setups.

Understanding Server Security and Its Importance

Server security encompasses a suite of technologies, tools, and best practices aimed at safeguarding servers from cyber threats, unauthorized access, and data breaches. It involves implementing measures like access controls, malware protection, encryption, patch management, and ongoing monitoring. These efforts are essential for maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data and applications hosted on both physical and virtual servers.

View the full server security market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/server-security-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

How Cyber Threats Are Accelerating Server Security Demand

The rising sophistication and volume of cyber threats are major factors pushing the server security market forward. As cyberattacks become more advanced, targeted, and persistent, organizations face increased pressure to protect complex digital networks and applications from exploitation. This challenge is intensified by the ongoing expansion of cloud computing and digital transformation, which broadens attack surfaces and creates interconnected systems vulnerable to cybercriminals.

Server security solutions play a vital role in mitigating these risks by strengthening defenses, controlling user access, and continuously monitoring server activity to detect and block malicious behavior. For example, the Australian Signals Directorate reported in November 2023 that approximately 94,000 cybercrime incidents were recorded through ReportCyber during the 2022-23 financial year—a 23% increase from the previous year—averaging one report every six minutes. Such statistics underline how escalating cyber threats are driving the need for more robust server security.

Regional Outlook for Server Security Market Leadership

In 2025, North America dominated the server security market as the largest regional segment. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers a range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market development trends.

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